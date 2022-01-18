Warning: Some spoilers for Elden Ring.

FromSoftware's forthcoming magnum opus, titled Elden Ring, will showcase the breadth of the studio's long history in the industry, utilizing aspects from its beloved Souls franchise, Bloodborne, and Sekiro all blended into one extraordinary tale devised by the likes of George R. R. Martin.

While the anticipation is at its boiling point, given nearly a month left to go before the game releases worldwide, fans are now plagued by the unending release of in-game leaks. These early game features include everything from random enemies players will encounter throughout the experience to even the Elden Ring end credits scene.

Fans aren't pleased, but it isn't slowing down their immense enthusiasm for the game. Even a 20-minute long early gameplay reveal, posted on YouTube via Xolara, has merely heightened the excitement and acclaim. Xolara's four videos highlight hidden features used in the Closed Network Test from last year, which has no sooner become a data mining playground for those interested in experiencing the game early and unlocking all of its many hidden secrets.

These leaks also include specific information about in-game concepts, such as how Elden Ring will handle magic. YouTuber StrayKurtis displays various new spells as of yet unheard of from any official Bandai Namco marketing or FromSoft gameplay video. These include the following Dragon-specific magical attacks:

Bite: Spawns a huge dragon head that chomps down on opponents directly in front of the user.

Spawns a huge dragon head that chomps down on opponents directly in front of the user. Claw Slam: Slams down a giant dragon claw, which erupts from the user's arm. It can also chain into a second slam.

Slams down a giant dragon claw, which erupts from the user's arm. It can also chain into a second slam. Dragonfire: Fires a blast of Frost, Blue Fire, Lava, Light, or Curse from a giant dragon head.

Fires a blast of Frost, Blue Fire, Lava, Light, or Curse from a giant dragon head. Frogger: Spits fire constantly in front of the user while they walk slowly.

Spits fire constantly in front of the user while they walk slowly. Shoulder Charge: Transforms the user's shoulder into a spiked battering ram and charges forward.

Transforms the user's shoulder into a spiked battering ram and charges forward. Tailwhip: Creates a large tail that whips around the user in a large arc.

As only the first of many leaks slated to come as the release of Elden Ring draws near, they prove that fans need to be careful in the weeks henceforth as spoilers ravage the lands of social media. Be careful out there.

News has been rather stagnant on Elden Ring, but weekly Twitter posts, as well as interviews, will no sooner flourish in the next month, not to mention its forthcoming appearance amid the Taipei Game Show on January 24th. FromSoftware's PR head Yasuhiro Kitao will be in attendance to answer all types of questions on the game over the course of one hour, though it will be filmed in Chinese.

Elden Ring releases on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and One, as well as PS4/PS5 come Feb. 25.

