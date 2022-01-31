Denmark officially dropped its COVID-19 restrictions earlier, declaring the country formally free of the pandemic's shackles but is not necessarily infection-free. Here, Elon Musk makes a statement online. This is relevant because he initially said that he believes that the original COVID-19 virus got eradicated already, and the variants are different from it.

Denmark COVID-19 Restrictions: Country No Longer under Pandemic

Denmark is no longer under COVID-19 restrictions and the pretense of a pandemic happening worldwide, as it removed all earlier today. According to Bloomberg, there is a high rate of infections in the country now, but it did so despite the cases of COVID positives currently faced by the government and its health landscape.

The country believes that its citizens will adapt to the new normal now, especially as it has high vaccination rates and people follow the proper safety guidelines on their own. With this, Denmark can reopen its borders like before COVID-19 started but is facing a new setup that makes people wary of the virus' presence.

Denmark just ended Covid restrictions

https://t.co/tg12nar2CJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2022

Elon Musk: Denmark is Pandemic-Free Now-What About US?

The Tesla CEO did not react much to the news regarding Denmark's COVID restrictions dropping. Still, it is essential to note that Musk initially said that the original coronavirus is already non-existent. The CEO may or may not believe in the COVID-19's strains, but it is still apparent now that the virus is still here and infects the public, even in Denmark.

The United States has a low vaccination rate compared to Denmark, meaning that it may take a while before the restrictions officially drop.

Elon Musk and COVID-19

Musk is one of the CEOs that benefitted from the pandemic and grew his profit a lot because of these trying times, and here, the electric vehicle's popularity also grew.

Amidst this, the CEO focused on his company and the many features it brings for the public to improve, thus its popularity among the enthusiasts and gathering fans along the way.

During the COVID-19's first year in the pandemic, Musk experienced a lot here, with one infection experience for the CEO, and showed the validity of tests after getting false positives and negatives.

During the COVID-19 era, Musk seized many opportunities, like officially launching Giga Berlin and its partnership with CureVac to create vaccines soon.

Elon Musk and COVID-19 indeed shared a lot. And despite this, the CEO does not believe that the world is still fighting the original variant or strain of the coronavirus. Nevertheless, this is still a point to think about for the country, specifically as other nations are slowly dropping their restrictions and borders despite infection rates.

