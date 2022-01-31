Apple goes after "Apple Man" indie film director in a lawsuit that opposes that trademark registration application for the title of the action-comedy superhero movie.

As per a news story by Apple Insider, a Ukrainian film director Vasyl Moskalenko has launched a Kickstarter project for his indie movie entitled "Apple-Man," which follows the story of a superhero that could levitate apples.

On top of that, the main figure of the action motion picture is also half human and half apple, thus aptly calling himself as Apple-Man.

Apple Sues 'Apple Man' Indie Film Director

However, Apple, the tech giant behind the iPhones and MacBooks, disapproves of the title of the superhero firm.

The director of the "Apple-Man" has recently disclosed that the iPhone maker has filed a lawsuit against him.

Apple has reportedly sued the creator of the action-comedy movie as some consumers out there might conclude that the "Apple Man" film is "associated with, or approved, endorsed, or provided by Apple."

The lawsuit against the indie filmmaker spans up to 467 pages, which according to the Ukrainian director, is filled with legal talk or "lawyer terminology."

'Apple Man' Director's Response

The "Apple Man" director revealed the lawsuit filed against him by the tech giant in a YouTube video, according to MacRumors.

He went on to explain his side of the story on his YouTube video, ensuring the Cupertino tech giant that the film has nothing to do with the products of Apple, such as iPads, iPhones, and MacBooks. He stressed that the film did not mention these products, "not a single word."

The filmmaker further clarified that his upcoming action movie is actually about the fruit apple rather than the iPhone maker.

Appeal to Apple

The "Apple Man" director has also issued an appeal to the Cupertino giant, addressing it as "Apple company."

He said that he acknowledges the need of the tech giant to protect the image of both its products and its business. However, Moskalenko said that his movie has no intention of being associated or leaving any negative connotations against Apple.

On top of that, the director also said that he is even willing to give Apple the final cut of the film for the tech giant to judge.

Moskalenko told iPhone in Canada in an interview that he might even have to use all of his Kickstarter money for the litigation, adding that "it actually looks like trademark bullying."

