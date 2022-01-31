Apple to Launch At Least Three New Features For iOS in Late 2022 | Driver's License, Payments Terminal, Classical Music App

Apple is expected to drop three new features that will come to the upcoming next-gen iOS versions.

After its revelation about the Universal Control for the iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3 betas last week, the iPhone users have another news to look forward to this week.

Here are the possible features that might be launched in late 2022.

Ability to Add Driver's License in Wallet App

According to a recent report by Macrumors, Apple customers will be able to add their driver's license through their Apple Watch or iPhone via the Wallet app.

Since the technology is going digital, this is a good solution to post contactless proof of identity without the need of showing a physical paper.

The article wrote that US residents might use this iOS feature in 2022. In connection to this feature, the iPhone maker previously said that it would roll out this support to Georgia and Arizona soon.

Later, residents from Utah, Maryland, Oklahoma, Iowa, Kentucky, and Connecticut will likely be the next recipient of this digital feature.

The Wallet App integration with the digital ID became available first to residents living in Louisiana, Colorado, Delaware, and Florida.

With that, the Cupertino tech titan confirmed that people can present the ID cards in the Wallet app at some TSA security checkpoints. In the future, they could be presented to select retailers in the country, as well.

Related Article: Best iOS 15 Features That iPhone 13 Users Should Test Right Now

Payments Terminal in iPhone

It has been revealed by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg that Apple was potentially developing a new iPhone feature that involves using the device as a payments terminal. This would mean that people can now use a smartphone like a Square Reader.

Accepting payments from phone to phone is the main concept of this iOS feature. With regards to this, we might actually use our credit cards by tapping them in the back part of the device.

According to Gurman, Apple might unveil this feature in the next few months. The story suggested that we could see it in iOS 15, but we might hear more as WWDC 2022 draws closer.

Classical Music App in Apple

For music fans, Apple has good news for you. Since the company completed its acquisition of Primephonic, we might witness a sudden release of a classic musical app for this year.

To add, this would benefit Apple Music users who would enjoy features borrowed from Primephonic's application. As of press time, the report did not mention any news about its subscription cost.

Meanwhile, Tech Times reported that some Apple users were hesitant about the new Face ID functionality. It turned out that they were having some privacy issues even though a user is wearing a face mask.

In addition, the upper part of the face is still exposed so the scanning technology could still recognize the person. Those who are wearing sunglasses can be detected, as well.

Read Also: Apple Pro 2 Rumors Point to Blood Oxygen Monitors and More; Here's What You Need to Know

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.