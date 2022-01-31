Beijing Olympics 2022 athlete beds flaunt their high-tech features ahead of the Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 4, such as their remote controls, as well as a zero-gravity mode.

The Winter Olympics that China is hosting outshines the athlete beds of Japan during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics last year, which uses a sustainable cardboard material.

Beijing Olympics 2022 Athlete Beds

As per a news story by Gizmodo, the United States Winter Olympics athlete, Summer Britcher, showcased the athlete beds in Beijing in her now-viral TikTok video.

Interestingly, the beds in the upcoming Beijing Olympics are far from the modest beds from last year's Games.

China decided to make the athlete beds bigger than its predecessor. Not to mention that it even addded smart features to complete the experience.

The American athlete said in her TikTok clip that there are no "cardboard beds" in the Winter Olympics.

She went on to note that the sleek and massive beds seem to send a message from the Beijing Organizing Committee, saying that "how can we absolutely just one up Tokyo?"

Britcher concludes that the high-tech beds are "what they went with."

Beijing Athlete Beds Zero Gravity Mode

As mentioned, the athlete beds in Beijing come with a remote control to activate their smart features, such as a "Zero G Mode."

The TikTok clip failed to determine what the "G" actually stands for with Britcher only called it as "zero g mode." However, a TikToker suggested in the comments section that the "G" actually means "zero gravity."

Gizmodo noted that the "G" mode allows athletes to reduce the pressure on their joints and muscles to give them a relaxing sensation altogether.

Britcher further dubbed her experience of the zero-gravity mode as "phenomenal."

The remote control of the athlete beds also gives its users other reclining options, allowing them to raise either the upper or lower part of the bed. On top of that, they could also lower both sides down, depending on their preferences or needs.

Read Also: China Unveils e-CNY Digital Yuan App on its Pilot Version | Can it be Used For the Upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics?

Tokyo Olympic Beds

On the other hand, according to a report by Insider, the beds during the Tokyo Olympics are in stark contrast with its current Chinese counterpart.

In fact, US Olympic skateboarder, Nyjah Huston, previously described the Tokyo beds as both "uncomfortable" and "hard."

This time around, though, the cardboard beds are out, and China even opted to make it smarter.

Related Article: Chinese Olympics App: Authorities Discovered Two Security Vulnerabilities in MY2022 | Here's the Alarming Part

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.