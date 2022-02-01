'Pokemon GO' Lunar New Year Event: Shiny Litleo to Arrive For the First Time | Release Date, Hisuian Voltorb, and MORE

(Photo : Pokemon GO/Niantic) Shiny Litleo

"Pokemon GO" is once again celebrating the Lunar New Year event. This time, Niantic will be bringing a fire/normal Pokemon from Gen VI: Litleo, but there's a twist here. Players can now obtain this small cub as a Shiny Pokemon for the first time.

Aside from that, you can also get a lot of wild monsters through trades and raids. For more details about this special segment, here's everything you need to know about this event.

'Pokemon GO' Lunar New Year 2022 Release Date

According to a report by Comicbook, the newest Lunar event for the AR Pokemon game will start on Feb. 1 at 10 AM until Feb. 7 at 8 PM local time. Around that period, players could obtain Lucky Pokemon via a trading system. They could also get more Stardust from friends' presents.

List of Lucky Pokemon That You Might Encounter

Litleo

Paras

Meowth

Growlithe

Voltorb

Hisuian Voltorb

Magikarp

Torchic

Electabuzz

Combusken

Gyarados

Research Tasks and Rewards

In another report by DualShockers, you can also accomplish many timed researches to reap their corresponding rewards. In "Pokemon GO," these missions will help you gain access to exclusive encounters or rewards.

Catch Challenge

Obtain 10 Pokemon to get 10 Poke Balls

Obtain 25 Pokemon to get 15 Poke Balls

Obtain 25 Fire-type Pokemon to get 20 Ultra Balls

Obtain 10 different Pokemon to have a Litleo encounter

Finish all of these challenges to receive an Espurr encounter, 1,000 Stardust and 1,000 XP

Friendship Challenge

Give 5 stickered gifts to friends to get a Torchic encounter

Trade 3 Pokemon with friends to get a Corphish encounter

Give 15 gifts to friends to get a Darumaka encounter

Give gifts for three straight days to get an Unknown encounter

Finish these tasks to receive an Unknown encounter, 1,000 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Hisuian Voltorb in Lunar New Year Event

As far as we know, "Pokemon Legends: Arceus" is only four-day-old and one of the newest Pokemon variants that arrived at the game is Hisuian Voltorb.

The regional variant of the regular electric-type Pokemon transitioned into a grass/electric version. Besides meeting it in "PLA" for the first time, this ball-shaped Pokemon is also set to arrive in "Pokemon GO" for the Lunar event.

Pokemon Available During 'GO Lunar New Year' Raids

Per Niantic's official website, the game will be introducing a list of Pokemon that you can battle during raids. If you are lucky enough to get past all of them, you can also encounter legendary Pokemon and even the mega-evolved ones.

One-Star Raids

Magikarp

Darumaka

Shinx

Litleo

Espurr

Three-Star Raids

Druddigon

Delcatty

Shuckle

Absol

Flareon

Charizard

Five-Star Raids

Regirock

Mega Raids

Mega Houndoom

