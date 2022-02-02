CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ("CEMEX") and CEMEX Ventures (CEMEX's corporate venture capital unit) announced today their investment in HiiROC, a clean hydrogen production startup. HiiROC developed a technology that uses thermal plasma electrolysis to transform biomethane, flare gas, or natural gas into hydrogen at a lower cost than competing solutions and without a CO2 footprint. Together with HiiROC, CEMEX aims to increase its hydrogen injection capacity across its cement operations while reducing the consumption of fossil fuels.

HiiROC, a UK-based company founded in 2019, developed a novel process that efficiently produces high purity hydrogen and clean carbon black at superior temperatures and pressure. As part of this investment, CEMEX and HiiROC aim to increase CEMEX's hydrogen injection capacity in its cement kilns, allowing for a higher alternative fuel substitution rate of fossil fuels. This initiative is designed to further cut methane emissions and other greenhouse gases downstream, a key objective set at COP26 in Glasgow.

CEMEX has been a pioneer in the adoption of hydrogen within the cement industry. Since 2019, the company has used hydrogen to increase alternative fuel usage and improve thermal efficiency across its cement operations. This investment represents an important commitment approach that allows the company to continue to scale its hydrogen injection strategy while ramping up the substitution rate of fossil fuels in production kilns.

"HiiROC's solution is sustainable, scalable, cost-effective, and has strong growth potential inside the hydrogen ecosystem. This investment is yet another important step in our transition from fossil to alternative fuels and towards achieving our Net Zero goal for 2050. CEMEX is the clear industry leader in the use of hydrogen, and this partnership allows us to further expand our hydrogen knowledge in the ultimate quest to replace fossil fuels with hydrogen in our plants," expressed Gonzalo Galindo, Head of CEMEX Ventures. "With hydrogen becoming an increasingly attractive element for industrial decarbonization, we are excited to be one of the top companies in the cement industry that include a clean hydrogen production startup in its investment portfolio."

This investment is part of CEMEX's roadmap to achieve its ambitious climate action goals under its Future in Action program, investing today in one of the most relevant sectors for decarbonizing cement operations. With the leverage and synergetic combination of multiple promising technologies, CEMEX aims to achieve its goal of delivering net-zero CO2 concrete by 2050.

