Elon Musk says SpaceX's Starlink order wait time is slated to be reduced this 2022 as the production of its satellite dishes is also ramping up this year.

SpaceX Starlink Order Wait Time

The CEO of SpaceX previously announced on his favorite social media platform, Twitter, that Starlink is exiting its "beta" phase in October 2021, noting that it would also mark the start of its nationwide rollout.

However, after a month since the pronouncement of the billionaire SpaceX exec, the website of Starlink said that it is facing difficulties to fulfill the orders of its customers due to the raging chip supply mess, as per the news story by ArsTechnica.

That said, Starlink urged its customers to check their accounts to get a glimpse of their estimated wait time until their order arrives.

Meanwhile, according to a report by PCMag, the wait time for SpaceX Starlink orders has been pushed to "late 2022, early 2023," at least for some areas.

One Reddit user said that his account specifically says that the order would arrive in "late 2021." On the other hand, the Starlink homepage claims that new orders will have to wait until 2022 during Nov. 2021.

Elon Musk: Starlink Order Wait Time To Be Reduce

However, on Feb. 2, 2022, Musk is now saying that customers of Starlink "shouldn't have to wait long" for their orders of its satellite dish, as per a report by Tesla North.

The SpaceX boss added that they are ramping up the production of its standard satellite dishes, which has been previously limited.

Arstechnica noted in the same report that the CFO of SpaceX, Bret Johnsen, said last Sept. 2021 that the firm plans to increase its production of the user terminals in the coming months.

However, it is worth noting that the production rate has been greatly affected by the chip shortage since then.

Now, Musk further disclosed that the production of the standard satellite dishes of the Space is rising "rapidly this year." That said, the SpaceX boss assured its customers that, in turn, their order wait time should also be reduced.

On top of that, Musk urged folks to place their orders as early as possible, noting that Starlink's internet services could only accommodate a limited number of users in a certain area.

Starlink Premium

The latest pronouncements of the SpaceX and Tesla CEO comes after his space exploration firm debuted its faster and more expensive tier, the Starlink Premium.

