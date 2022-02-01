Elon Musk defends the Tesla FSD recall issue with the NHTSA and says that the feature caused the car to slow down the intersection at almost less than two miles. The vehicle proceeded as it did not detect any vehicles or civilians present, and that is the design the company intended for the autonomous driving feature of the car.

Now, Musk and a Tesla fan called out the Associated Press's Tom Krisher for the "misleading" article and labeled him as a "lobbyist."

Elon Musk Defends Tesla FSD Recall: Car Slowed Down by Design

Elon Musk now spoke out against the Tesla FSD Recall issue and defended the feature via Twitter, to which he said that what the car did was follow its design intended by its software engineers. Musk said that the FSD would slow down to less than two miles per hour when approaching an intersection and would proceed if the FSD detected no cars or civilians in the area.

Moreover, the car would go on a complete stop at "zero mph" if said vehicles or pedestrians were detected.

The feature now faces an NHTSA Recall that will have the company work on its systems. It includes the 2016 to 2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3, and 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles for its failure to stop at a sign, saying that it is a flaw by the FSD.

He’s actually a lobbyist, not a journalist. There are many who pose as the latter while behaving like the former. No integrity.



Indeed, there were no safety issues. The car simply slowed to ~2 mph & continued forward if clear view with no cars or pedestrians. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2022

Elon Musk Calls AP's Krisher a Lobbyist for Tesla Article

In the same tweet, the Tesla CEO called the Associated Press journalist Tom Krisher a "lobbyist" instead of writing journalistic standards.

He said this after a fan reacted to an article written by the AP News writer, saying that Krishner "misreported" the story and talked about more than the recall issue.

Elon Musk and the FSD Disputes

Elon Musk and the Tesla FSD have faced a lot of scrutinies over the past already. It is also used on roads until now, despite the many complaints it receives from drivers and non-drivers of its cars.

It is noteworthy that the Tesla FSD faces an organization called the "Dawn Project" from Dan O'Dowd, famous for being the Green Hills Software CEO and his campaign against the feature. O'Dowd previously claimed that the FSD crashes every 36 minutes, and it could not go on a long time to drive itself, unlike what it talks about.

That statement was proven wrong by a fan that drove for 40 minutes or so.

Musk believes that while his self-driving software is not perfect, it is a powerful one that responsible drivers may use on roads. Moreover, he claimed that there had been no accidents since its launch, and the many issues it faced all pointed out to tweaks and improvements solutions.

However, the massive question now is the recall for Tesla's older cars from 2016 to 2017 for the said FSD dispute with the NHTSA. The debacle will now look into its alleged "flawed" system and deem it safe for use or not.

