Meta's Q4 2021 earnings call released its details now, and it shows poor performance for the metaverse and its operations, as it showed a staggering trend for the company. Facebook's mother company campaigned for the metaverse since it changed its name to "Meta" last October 28 at its Facebook Connect showcase.

The question now is, "Will Meta continue creating its digital world?"

Meta Q4 2021 Earnings Report: Metaverse's Staggering Performance

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta released its Q4 2021 earnings report, and it brings a summary of the company's performance over the last three months of 2021. It also brings an overview of their performance last year, with the CEO addressing that they performed well in the different products it offered the public over the previous twelve months.

However, it contradicts the actual numbers seen in the report, particularly with its AR and VR ventures, including its prized possession, the metaverse. The Q4 2021 earnings call said that its entire year was massive and brought the company to different heights. It masks its poor performance for the metaverse and its new reality ventures.

Read Also: Meta-Backed Cryptocurrency Diem Calls it Quits After Selling its $200 Million Assets to Silvergate

Meta Metaverse Flop: To Continue the Digital World?

However, Meta Facebook is not yet quitting on the metaverse, and Zuckerberg said that overall, it was a good experience. The CEO claimed that its products are doing well and will continue the 2021 success to 2022. It only means that the metaverse is yet to stay and develop within the company.

The Metaverse flop may be natural for a company starting the service for the public to experience, especially when it is not yet available for everyone to enjoy.

Meta and its Metaverse Venture for the Future

Meta's focus on the metaverse is massive. The company has the means and ways to do it as it owns a virtual reality company, Oculus, and a lineup of famous social media platforms. It is safe to say that the metaverse is only natural to come from them as it aims to introduce virtual reality as a lifestyle and social experience.

Oculus and Meta's "Horizon Worlds" is one of the first experiences people will have for the metaverse as it is a VR and AR experience for the public. The game is still a placeholder for the future release of the actual metaverse that Meta is planning to bring to the public, which would change the entire experience.

The metaverse venture is massive for Meta Facebook, and the company has already devoted an enormous amount of budget, research, and development to make the said project. Will it stop now? It seems to be that Meta would not scrap its project now that it committed itself for the long run, focusing massively on its marketing as the next-generation platform.

Related Article: Meta to Shutdown Express Wi-Fi Program that Gives Low-Cost Internet to Several Communities

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.