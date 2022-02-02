Apple Car's sunroof gets its design patent, which further suggests one of the possible features that the rumored project of the Cupertino giant is going to sport.

Apple Car's Sunroof Patent

As per a report by Cult of Mac, the United States Patent and Trademark Office or shortly known as the USPTO has already approved the patent application of Apple specifically for its rumored car project.

The USPTO filing suggests that Apple is working to include a sunroof design that gives its users an option to adjust its opacity or transparency to control the amount of sunlight entering their vehicles.

On top of that, the recently approved patent for Apple's car project also allows its users to open the shade along with the side windows of the vehicle.

Cult of Mac further noted in the same news story that although some automakers provide variable opacity glass for their roofs as well, it has been limited to a fixed sunroof.

To be more precise, the patent puts it this way "the variable translucence area is controllable to allow the desired degree of light admission through the window."

The description of the design added that the adjustment could be moved from "a closed position and open position."

Essentially, the design that Apple is going for gives car owners an option to adjust the amount of the shaded part in the sunroof-similar to how they open their side windows.

Apple Car

According to the news story by HotCars, Apple Inc. applied for the patent design of the vehicle sunroof.

The patent listing clearly says that the design includes a roof of a vehicle, which obviously confirms that this design is not meant for any current products of the Cupertino tech giant, such as the MacBooks and iPhones.

However, it is worth noting that Apple has yet to confirm that it is actually releasing its own vehicle lineup. But still, reports have consistently proven that its car project exists.

In fact, the development team of its car project has already figured in numerous leadership shake-ups in the past year.

Last Sept. 8, the head of Apple's rumored car project, Doug Field, who used to work with Tesla, left the iPhone maker to join another American automaker, Ford.

More recently, last Dec. 1, another ex-Tesla folk who went on to join the car project of Apple, Michael Schwekutsch, has also left the tech giant to join an air taxi startup.

That said, Cult of Mac predicted in its report that the debut of the Apple Car could still be years from now.

