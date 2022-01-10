With a growing number of connected devices in homes everywhere, homeowners can use intelligent technology to become smarter energy consumers. Eaton and Samsung are accelerating this opportunity with a new partnership to extend the home energy management and monitoring capabilities of Samsung's SmartThings Energy platform. Eaton will integrate its smart circuit breaker technology into the SmartThings ecosystem, enabling homeowners to use data from connected devices throughout the home to make better decisions about their energy use.

"A key strategic goal of our Home as a Grid approach to the energy transition is enabling a future where homes can be both users and producers of energy," said Matt Alexander, vice president, Marketing, Commercial and Residential Distribution Solutions Division, Eaton. "This begins with our smart circuit breaker technology, which helps homeowners better understand, manage and monitor their energy usage. We're thrilled to join Samsung's SmartThings platform and extend this innovation to SmartThings users."

As part of the collaboration, users of the Samsung SmartThings Energy platform can leverage Eaton smart circuit breakers to expand their ability to monitor and gain insights into energy use from connected technology beyond Samsung devices throughout their homes. Additionally, Samsung SmartThings users can enroll in utility demand response programs where available to allow for more effective and efficient control of energy loads to help reduce their overall reliance on grid power.

"We are excited about the role that Samsung SmartThings is playing in helping to define the path for consumers to take an active part in energy management and carbon reduction," said Samantha Fein, vice president of Business Development and Marketing, Samsung. "Through our strategic partnerships with the most innovative leaders in the energy sector, such as Eaton, we will continue to expand our platform to address both consumer and builder needs in critical areas like real-time energy monitoring and EV charging, to help drive the future of home energy management."

Eaton's smart circuit breakers are a critical element of its Home as a Grid approach to the energy transition, providing data and insights that allow users to better manage and monitor loads in the home. Through this approach, homes can more effectively integrate renewable sources like solar and energy storage to serve as distributed energy resources for the grid, aiding in grid stabilization and other utility initiatives.

To learn more about Eaton's Home as a Grid approach, visit Eaton.com/homeasagrid.

