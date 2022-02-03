Microsoft HoloLens 3 Cancellation Hints Its AR/VR Tech's Ending

Microsoft is allegedly canceling its HoloLens 3, the next-gen version of its mixed-reality headset. Now, some experts are taking this as a sign that the tech firm's AR/VR technology will soon end.

Right now, Microsoft is one of the company's that offers virtual and augmented reality wearables. Aside from the software giant, Meta also focuses on creating new virtual platforms that will provide a better immersive experience to its users.

However, it seems like Microsoft will soon be leaving the mixed-reality innovations to other tech manufacturers. A source, who is familiar with the company's AR works, confirmed this detail.

Microsoft HoloLens 3 Cancellation is Bad News

According to Gizmodo's latest report, an individual familiar with Microsoft's works claimed that the alleged HoloLens 3 cancellation is a sign that the company will no longer provide new mixed-reality technologies.

Meanwhile, multiple sources claimed that Microsoft tried to partner with Samsung. This collaboration is expected to create more mixed-reality devices.

However, the partnership did not succeed. Some employees even called the failed collaboration a "sh*t show." Although Microsoft's AR/VR business is now in a bad position, some people working with the company want it to continue enhancing its mixed-reality innovations.

But, some staff are now planning to transfer to Meta. This shows that Microsoft's AR/VR tech is now facing uncertainty.

What's the Problem of Microsoft?

XDA Developers reported that various issues are affecting the rise of Microsoft's mixed-reality technology. One of the major problems is the plan of the company's CEO.

Satya Nadella explained that the company really wants to develop metaverse software that other companies can use for their AR and VR headsets.

This means that the mixed-reality hardware is not really the thing of Microsoft. If you want to see more details about this issue, click this link.

