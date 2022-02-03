Snapchat's selfie drone might soon be a reality based on the new Snapchat 11.66.0.20 Beta data. If this is true, then the new camera device can make Snapchat popular once again.

Before Instagram became famous, Snapchat is the main app of the users when it comes to exchanging pictures and videos. Thanks to its attractive filters and disappearing feature, the messaging application was able to attract a lot of teenagers.

However, many people now prefer using Instagram because of its advanced features. This is why Snapchat is now one of the iconic apps.

But, this could soon change if the rumored drone selfie is launched.

Snapchat Drone Selfie To Arrive?

According to XDA Developers' latest report, the Snapchat 11.66.0.20 Beta data includes some stub strings about a new gadget codenamed "Cheerios."

Also Read: Google, Meta, and Other Tech Giants Update Policies to Restrict Political Ads, Say 'It's Not Worth it'

Some experts claimed that the placeholder strings are actually referring to a drone. As of the moment, the messaging app hasn't confirmed yet when will the new selfie device arrive.

But, Snapchat announced in 2021 that it will revive the plan of the alleged selfie gadget. Right now, the only detail that experts seem to be sure about is that the selfie drone is still under development.

Aside from this, a mute location feature is also believed to arrive soon. You can click this link to see more about the new mute function of Snapchat.

Who Will Manufacture the New Selfie Drone?

Although very little information is known about the upcoming Snapchat selfie drone, there are some rumors about the possible manufacturer.

But, the company that will most likely partner with Snapchat to complete the selfie drone is Zero Zero Robotics. Back in 2017, some speculations claimed that the messaging app tried to acquire the robotics company.

However, Snapchat also hasn't confirmed any detail about the alleged acquisition until now, as reported by SocialMedia Today.

In other news, Snapchat's Avatar lens filter was recently released. Meanwhile, the previous AWS outage affected Snapchat, Messenger, and Facebook.

For more news updates about Snapchat and other popular messaging apps, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Snapchat Quick Add's Safeguard Feature Prevents Strangers From Adding Minors: Other Anti-Drug Efforts of the App

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.