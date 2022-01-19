Snapchat Quick Add feature is received a new safeguard feature that prevents strangers from adding young users to their contact lists.

This innovation also prevents them from messaging kids on Snapchat. The arrival of the new Quick Add safeguard feature is a part of the app's anti-drug initiative.

It is specifically designed to protect users between the ages of 13 and 17 so that strangers will not have a chance to offer them illegal drugs.

"Our position on this has always been clear: we have absolutely zero tolerance for drug dealing on Snapchat," said the messaging application via its official blog post.

Snapchat's Quick Add Safeguard Feature

According to Gadget 360's latest report, the new Quick Add safeguard feature is designed to keep drug dealers from communicating with young users on the platform.

Thanks to this enhancement, young users can only be viewed if the individual has reached a certain number of mutual contacts. Recently, Snapchat and other apps were involved in the accidental deaths of several young U.S. residents after they consumed fentanyl-filled pills.

These drugs were allegedly sold on online platforms, such as Instagram and Snapchat, leading to more than 90,000 death cases back in 2020.

Now, Snapchat wants to prevent the same scenario. Aside from the new Quick Add safeguard upgrade, the messaging app is also working on various enhancements to battle the so-called fentanyl epidemic.

Other Snapchat Anti-Drug Efforts

Some experts claimed that Snapchat is working on additional parental controls so that adults can also make efforts to protect their children from strangers on the platform.

Aside from these, the messaging app is also coordinating with experts so that drug-related terms will be efficiently blocked from the application.

Since the anti-drug initiative of Snapchat is a long-term effort, consumers can expect more enhancement from the social media giant.

In other news, the new Microsoft Edge browsing mode is expected to offer more privacy and security to consumers. Meanwhile, Google Assistant also received an update to fix the noise sound issue.

