LambdaTest's new HyperTest platform is going above and beyond, outperforming traditional automatic testing platforms. This next-generation smart testing platform makes it easy for enterprises of all kinds to swiftly run end-to-end Selenium tests.

That being said, here's everything we know about the blazing fast platform and why it's up to higher standards.

LambdaTest's HyperTest

Digital businesses are launching products and services at breakneck speeds, urging almost everyone in the industry to find ways to outsmart their competitors. Therefore, you need to firmly size up everything that will go public.

But how would you get further ahead of your competitors? Here's where HyperTest will take the wheel.

As an optimized time-to-market tool that supports Selenium testing, LambdaTest's HyperTest would help companies achieve the fastest time-to-market testing possible.

As you may recall, Selenium is a framework that validates web applications across multiple platforms and browsers. Meanwhile, Selenium Grid is a tool that lets you run numerous tests simultaneously across various browsers, operating systems, and other machines.

HyperTest unifies all the components into one execution environment, thus eliminating the need for network hops and accelerating the test execution process. This process is faster than traditional automation testing.

Plus, using HyperTest, you can execute your tests up to 70% faster than with traditional cloud-based selenium grids.

The platform's high performance, scalability, and intelligent features allow you to perform your tests as quickly as possible.

Not just that; it also gives you time to focus on your enterprise's planned out core activities thanks to intelligent test orchestration, where tests are reordered based on past test run data, surfacing errors faster and shortening feedback times for developers.

Moreover, HyperTest gives you a single automation intuitive dashboard view that has both terminal logs of test commands and complete execution logs.

Plus, HyperTest offers a complete set of hosted runners for every major operating system, including Windows, macOS, and Linux containers. The runners in question include Selenium-supported programming languages, like Java, Node.js, Python, PHP, GO, C#, Rust, and Ruby.

Most importantly, HyperTest's test execution environment is also continuously audited to ensure security. Besides being SOC2 Type2 certified, LambdaTest is also GDPR and CCPA compliant.

For more information about the HyperTest platform from Lambdatest, below are the core features you can expect:

Features

Intelligent Test Orchestrations. Through YAML files, HyperTest allows you to group and distribute tests intelligently across runner environments, taking past test run data into account. This intelligent test orchestration surfaces failures faster and reduces testing time;

Real-Time Console and Execution Logs. It lets you see test execution logs, test run videos, network logs, commands, exceptions, and more, all in an intuitive dashboard;

Supports Linux containers, macOS, and Windows. It features hosted runners for almost every major operating system, including Windows, macOS, and Linux containers. The runners support most major programming languages and frameworks, such as Java, Node.js, Python, PHP, GO, C#, Rust, and Ruby;

Automatic Report Generation. Through insightful automatic reports generated for each build run, HyperTest provides developers and testers with a single place to access all test execution data, enabling developers and testers to evaluate the quality of each build;

Smart Caching. By caching all environment and framework level dependencies, HyperTest ensures that all subsequent test runs do not require any configuration or even installation steps, further reducing the test run time;

Smart Matrix. You only need to write once and run across multiple environments with one line of code. Because of built-in parallelization management, you do not have to write repetitive code for running tests across full browser matrices;

Test Artifact Management. HyperTest combines test execution artifacts like videos, logs, reports, etc. across all environments into a single downloadable file that is accessible directly from the dashboard;

Command Line Binary. With Concierge, HyperTest's command-line binary client, you can trigger tests in the cloud right from your local system. The same user experience makes HyperTest easy to adopt and integrate into every environment;

Smart CI. You can customize your test execution environment by using pre and post-scripts to add dependencies to your runners;

Smart Workflows . As a standard feature, HyperTest has smart workflow features out of the box: automatic sequence generation, dynamic and static test discovery, static data splitting, and more, not to mention intelligent test retries;

Massive Parallel Testing. HyperTest allows you to run tests in parallel at a massive scale, which will enable you to not only reduce test execution times but also reduce creation times for your tests;

On-Premise Cloud That Scales. It is designed for enterprises and built for scale. HyperTest lets you set up your cloud runner and storage so that no data will ever leave your firewall; and

Enterprise-grade Security, Privacy, and Compliances. Test data is secured with industry-leading encryption during transit and at rest so that it is accessible only to you. With rigorous access controls, all machines are automatically purged after test execution. It's also worth noting that HyperTest is SOC2 Type 2 certified and is also GDP and CCPA compliant.

Pros

Blazing fast next-generation testing cloud

Efficient, secured, and reliable for your business

Provides a fast, automated test execution process and detailed execution logs

Features smart qualities for an easier process

Compliant with leading security standards

Cons

Pricing is not shown, but you can book a demo to know more

Overall, HyperTest is a smart test orchestration platform that speeds up the execution of end-to-end Selenium tests and offers detailed execution logs. In return, it enables you to achieve a faster time-to-market by offering infrastructure that provides optimal speed and orchestration of tests.

Make things work, make things right but also make things fast with LambdaTest's HyperTest and book a demo now!

