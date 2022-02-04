Activision Blizzard confirms a new "Warcraft" mobile gaming title is coming our way this 2022, following the successful stint of its first shooter game "Call of Duty" in the massive smartphone gaming rodeo.

On top of that, Blizzard is also behind the classic mobile game, "Candy Crush."

Blizzard Confirms 'Warcraft' Mobile

There are actually various new developments going on with Blizzard as it paves its way for its pending acquisition by the tech giant, Microsoft, as per a news story by The Verge.

However, one of the most notable announcements from Blizzard is the arrival of a new game for the massively popular "Warcraft" franchise for this 2022.

Blizzard confirmed the new game of "Warcraft" in a press release, saying that it "is planning substantial new content for the 'Warcraft' franchise in 2022."

The game developer and publisher further added that the "new content" includes a new mobile game.

'Warcraft Mobile'

Activision Blizzard did not disclose specific details regarding what's coming to the mobile version of "Warcraft."

However, it is interesting to point out that the game publisher said that its fans should expect the "all-new" mobile game to release this year.

The Verge noted, though, that Blizzard has previously confirmed that it is developing a mobile game for its massive "Diablo" franchise. But it has yet to see the light of day since it was first announced in 2018.

The "Diablo" mobile is notably expected to release the same year that Blizzard says "Warcraft" for smartphones is also coming out.

So, it turns out that Blizzard is not taking that much time to develop its "Warcraft" mobile game, unlike its "Diablo" mobile.

However, The Verge says that it could also be possible that Activision basically held off its announcement to avoid the similar fate of the early reveal of "Overwatch 2."

But no one knows for sure by now as Blizzard only made it clear that it is releasing the mobile version of "Warcraft" this 2022. That said, more concrete details about the smartphone gaming title are expected to come out in the coming months.

According to a report by Destructoid, Blizzard's "Warcraft" already exists in mobile phones, at least for its card game, "Hearthstone." Not to mention that it also has a mobile companion app for "World of Warcraft."

Blizzard and Mobile Games

It appears that Activision Blizzard is attempting to capitalize on the success of its other mobile gaming titles.

The earnings report of Blizzard disclosed that both "Call of Duty Mobile" and "Candy Crush" have been a lucrative business for the game developer as mobile gamers are spending billions on it.

