macOS 12.3 beta bug has been alerting some Finder users with an error message that claims that their files "can't be found."

According to a report by XDA Developers, Apple has released the beta version of the macOS Monterey 12.3, which introduced the long-awaited Universal Control feature.

However, it turns out that the latest beta also comes with is an annoying bug that bothers some of its users.

macOS 12.3 Beta Bug: 'File Can't Be Found'

As per a news story by 9to5Mac, the new bug on the macOS Monterey 12.3 beta is not an isolated issue. Some users have been reporting that the beta update comes with an alert bug.

While accessing files on macOS 12.3 beta's Finder, some users are sometimes repeatedly warned that the file could not be found.

Such an alert message might alarm some users that their files have been wiped off. It becomes more worrisome if the specific file that they are trying to access is valuable to them.

Some users might have already figured out themselves that the error message is a mere bug on the beta version of the macOS.

However, those who have encountered the warning message for the first time, saying that the file can't be found, should stop worrying about it as the files on your Mac did not actually vanish into thin air.

In fact, 9to5Mac added that the files on your Mac are not affected by the bug. Instead, the error message is basically a false warning due to the flaws in the beta version of the OS.

It is worth noting that beta versions still see tons of bugs every now and then. It comes as it is not the more polished public version just yet. So, expect harmless errors such as this erroneous warning message on this update.

That said, the warning message may appear to be a serious issue in the first place, triggering panic for some users, but it does otherwise.

'File Can't Be Found' Bug: How to Fix

Although Apple has yet to explain the official reason behind the error message bug on the latest beta of macOS, 9to5Mac has a theory in mind.

The news outlet said in the same report that the false alert seems to start showing up after a Mac has been put to sleep for a couple of hours.

However, once the Mac is turned on again, the error message starts to pop up repeatedly.

In the meantime, beta users could refresh their Finder app by right-clicking on its icon on the Dock and selecting the Option key at the same time.

