Apple's macOS 12.3 update removed the popular Python 2.7 software from its bundle offer. This means that developers will no longer be able to use this general-purpose programming language with the latest macOS Monterey version.

Every since 2020, the giant iPhone maker stopped supporting the popular programming system.

On January 1, 2020, Python 2 no longer received system updates, bug fixes, security patches, and other enhancements from the tech manufacturer.

Now, Apple confirmed that Python 2.7 is finally removed from its computer software. But, what can developers do about it?

Apple macOS 12.3 Removes Python 2.7

According to MacRumors' latest report, developers are now urged to use other alternatives since the popular programming system was removed from Apple's macOS 12.3.

Also Read: Apple iOS 15.3: Safari Bug Browsing Activity Leak Now Gets a Fix; Update Your iPhone Now

The giant tech creator announced that the best thing they can do is rely on Python 3. However, developers need to remember that this version is still not pre-installed on macOS.

If they decide to accept Apple's suggestion, they can run the stub "/usr/bin/python3" in macOS Terminal. However, they are still required to install the company's Xcode developer tools.

This will allow them to have the successor of Python 2.7.

"If your software depends on scripting languages, it's recommended that you bundle the runtime within the app," said Apple.

Enhancements Included in MacOS 12.3 Update

Apple Developer's official post provided all the enhancements included in the new macOS Monterey 12.3 update. The giant iPhone maker confirmed that the new macOS Monterey version now supports app development on its laptop models.

Aside from this change, here are other enhancements you need to check:

Authentication: Passkey technology preview support is now available. This will allow users to sign in to passkey-compatible applications and websites.

Apple Pay: With the new macOS 12.3 update, developers can now express payment network preference in PKPaymentRequest.

Game Controller: macOS 12.3 Beta offers DuanSense adaptive trigger support, allowing users to take advantage of its firmware features available on GCDualSenseAdaptiveTrigger.

If you want to see the remaining changes brought by the new macOS Monterey 12.3 update, you can click this link.

In other news, new AirPods models will soon identify users through advanced biometrics features. On the other hand, the new Apple iPhone Challenge wants users to provide their best macro photo shots.

For more news updates about macOS 12 and other Apple products, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Apple Releases Firmware Update for Beats Studio Buds | Performance Improvements and Bug Fixes

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.