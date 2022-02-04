Phenom today announced its acquisition of Tandemploy, a Berlin-based HR tech company focused on solving key problems associated with employee experiences. This addition enhances the capabilities of Phenom's AI-powered Talent Experience Management (TXM) platform and grows the company's presence in Europe.

Founded in 2013, Tandemploy's powerful matching algorithm recommends pairings among peers, mentors, project leaders and subject matter experts by analyzing skills-based data and individual goals. Several of Europe's largest companies use Tandemploy's platform to help their employees succeed individually while advancing the organization's greater purpose. Tandemploy's internal mobility tools add functionality and enhancements to Phenom's employee experience solution.

With this acquisition, Phenom establishes a second office in Germany and adds to its existing European operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Netherlands, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland - serving customer needs locally.

"Tandemploy has a single purpose and passion for building amazing moments that matter within the employee experience," said Mahe Bayireddi, co-founder and CEO of Phenom. "Their extensive influence, remarkable technology and renowned company culture fit seamlessly with Phenom and will rapidly accelerate our growth in EMEA. We're thrilled they chose to continue transforming the industry by joining us."

All members of Tandemploy's team will transition to Phenom, including co-founders and co-CEOs Anna Kaiser and Jana Tepe - who have spent nearly a decade shaping Tandemploy's progressive culture, sophisticated platform-as-a-service and innovative talent marketplace. Along their journey from entrepreneurs to influential thought leaders, Kaiser and Tepe have been recognized with dozens of awards, including BBC 30 Under 30, LinkedIn Top Voices, and 25 Women Revolutionizing Our Economy.

"This acquisition enables Tandemploy to reach a truly global audience while leveraging the vast coverage and functionality of Phenom's talent experience platform," said Kaiser.

"We love that Phenom's purpose is to help a billion people find the right job. Tandemploy's platform is always evolving, and we're also focused on one goal - how we can best promote a more human, fulfilling and productive working world," said Tepe.

Phenom has helped hundreds of customers successfully adopt an AI-powered talent experience platform for candidates, recruiters, employees and hiring managers. As a result, candidates find the right job faster; employees learn and evolve; recruiters discover best-fit talent with efficiency and at scale; and hiring managers make stronger data-driven decisions to build their future teams.

