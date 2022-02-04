Apple plans to charge Dutch dating apps an additional 27% if they opt to use third-party payment options outside App Store.

Apple vs. Dutch Dating Apps

Some of you wonder how the iPhone allows apps to use alternative payment options other than its app marketplace.

In case you missed it, Apple is now letting dating apps in the Netherlands use outside payment systems, as per the news story by TechCrunch.

The move follows the ruling of the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets or the ACM.

The news outlet further noted that the Dutch regulatory body previously ruled out that the Cupertino tech giant has breached the national competition rules. It specifically includes the digital content that dating apps offer users for a fee, namely the boosts and "superlikes" features.

According to a report by MacRumors, the ACM ruling further said that Apple is abusing its market power by preventing dating apps from using other payment services.

What's more, the regulatory body in the Netherlands threatens the iPhone maker to pay 50 million Euros weekly as fines for restricting dating apps.

Outside of the Netherlands, or in South Korea to be more exact, Apple has also agreed to welcome alternative payment options outside of the App Store in agreement with a new law in the Asian nation.

That said, Apple has allowed dating apps in the Netherlands to use other payment systems.

Apple's 27% Fee on Dutch Dating Apps

However, it is worth noting that the Cupertino-based firm still plans to charge them for up to 27% commission. Nevertheless, the fee is slightly lower than the 30% cut that Apple imposes for purchases inside the App Store.

Apple announced that it will be charging a 27% commission "on the price paid by the user, and net of value-added taxes."

On top of that, the Cupertino tech giant clarified that the firm is not responsible for the purchases done outside the App Store or the third-party payment options.

Apple also said that users using an alternative payment service would not get any support from the tech giant regarding subscription management, refunds, and even purchase history.

Not to mention that the tech firm said that it would not extend a helping hand to dating app users that would experience any issues with the third-party payment option.

