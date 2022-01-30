Apple allows "unlisted apps" to download via the App Store without necessarily being available in the platform, hence the name. The feature is different and close to "sideloading" applications for the iOS platform. Still, the paradox between both downloads brings a significant difference for the apps but a loophole for Apple.

Apple Unlisted Apps Available from the App Store but There's a Catch

Apple's developer website announced the first-time availability of "unlisted apps" and their ability to be downloaded and installed on one's device. The catch is that it has to come from the App Store, and this means that it will still go under Apple's approval and checking before it can be available for download and installation.

The idea still puts it "unlisted" as it would not have its developer page, profile, and description for the application, unlike those freely available on the website. Users who will push for unlisted apps need to have an Apple App Store developer profile and account to verify and approve an unlisted app link.

Apple Unlisted Apps vs. Sideloading: What's Different?

Sideloading and the Unlisted Apps are two different peas that hail from the same pod. The deal is that with Unlisted Apps, it would not be seen or searchable via the App Store. Unlisted Apps still need approval from Apple, and it is not giving the user the complete freedom to download the app and install it directly.

The download for the unlisted apps will still go through the App Store, along with its installation.

On the other hand, Sideloading will ensure that download and installation will take place directly from a third-party platform.

Sideloading Apps, Unlisted-Apple Opens Up

Apple is famous for being one of the strictest platforms regarding downloads and the programs coming into its devices, and it is not only for the iPhone or iPad. The Mac, while being a computer, can only download and install DMG files that are available online, but that alone is a workaround as people can still make pirated or fake files.

Nevertheless, unlike Google's Android, Apple allows Sideloading with APKs available from different platforms online, having hacked apps or those with cheating systems for games. An antitrust bill now forces both companies to make sideloading legal, which means allowing the installation of different apps directly from the web, despite having no approval from the company.

Apple CEO Tim Cook already said before that Sideloading apps will not come to the Cupertino company and that people should head to Android if they are looking for it.

However, there is a good indication that the Unlisted Apps program is far from Sideloading for the iOS platform. Nevertheless, it is here and available for all.

