Today, global interactive entertainment developer and publisher miHoYo showcased Genshin Impact's Version 2.5 Update, "When the Sakura Bloom," which is expected to arrive on February 16, 2022.

Darkness of unknown origins is looming in the recently opened Enkanomiya area, bringing unprecedented challenges for the Travelers.

On the other side of Inazuma, the story of the Raiden Shogun continues, followed by the Story Quest of Yae Miko, accompanying her arrival as the latest five-star character.

"Genshin Impact" is a free-to-play open-world action RPG that brings players to the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious "Traveler," who sets off on a journey to discover the fate of their lost sibling and unveils the mysterious secrets of Teyvat along the way.

Currently, players can explore Mondstadt, Liyue Harbor, and Inazuma, three of the seven major cities in Teyvat, each with unique cultures, stories, and vast regions, and offering a diversity of creatures monsters, secrets, and hidden treasures for players to discover. Further cities, stories, characters, and seasonal events will be released as the game progresses!

Genshin Impact Updates

The new seasonal event "Three Realms Gateway Offering" will challenge explorers with an area based on Enkanomiya haunted by unknown darkness. Once they have set foot in this area, characters will continuously accumulate corrosive darkness.

A special gadget, the Bokuso Box, will be given to help resist the corrosive darkness, gain new abilities, and take down certain monsters. Open chests, unlock Waypoints, and complete exploration objectives in the event area will all level up the Bokuso Box.

The event will last the entire duration of Version 2.5, providing players with ample time to fully explore every corner and claim rich rewards, including Primogems and the new 4-star catalyst weapon, Oathsworn Eye.

Tough enemies continue to appear in Inazuma. Beneath the water in Enkanomiya, players may encounter Standard Bearers, Line Breakers, and Defenders of the Shadowy Husk family, each type with different weapons, elements, and abilities. For instance, the Standard Bearer will create shields for itself and nearby Shadowy Husks if it hits a shielded character.

On the other side of Inazuma, a formidable new Trounce Domain opponent arises, as Raiden Shogun's Story Quest continues, promising to challenge players with intimidating combat mechanics.

Challenges in Enkanomiya

On the other side of Inazuma, a formidable new Trounce Domain opponent arises, as Raiden Shogun's Story Quest continues, promising to challenge players with intimidating combat mechanics. More allies will also come to help.

Yae Miko, the head shrine maiden of the Grand Narukami Shrine, will be joining as the new five-star Electro Catalyst user. With her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst, Miko can provide both constant damage off-field and high burst damage on-field.

Meanwhile, players may also cross paths with Yae Miko as an unusual urban legend circulates throughout Inazuma. Yae Miko's Event Wish will be available in the early stage of the update, followed by Event Wishes of Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi.

