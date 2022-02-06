'Sifu' Game Review: Full Combat Features, Engaging Story, and MORE!

"Sifu" is the latest full combat video game set to arrive on PlayStation 5 and other popular gaming platforms. This new action-adventure title is expected to offer a different combat gaming experience to its fans.

Hey @AskPlayStation, I'm gonna need some answers here. What's going on? I thought it was a pre-order issue, but I can't even download #Sifu. I understand the game is coming out on a very unusual day (Sunday), but come on. I'm trying to give people these hands and these feet yo. pic.twitter.com/n7E55s7BKy — Ignite Pro Wrestling (Final PPV- March 5th-6th ) (@Ignite__Pro) February 6, 2022

Sloclap, an independent French game developer, is the one that created "Sifu." This gaming company also developed the multiplayer combat game "Absolver," which was first launched in 2017.

Just like "Sifu," "Absolver" also offers martial arts-themed gaming effects. Because of its unique in-game features became popular, having more than 250,000 copies sold during its launch.

Now, "Sifu" is also expected to succeed, especially since it offers a unique full combat gaming experience.

'Sifu' Game Review

According to GamePur's latest report, Soclap's new action title is unlike other combat video games since players can't just do their usual button-smash technique.

Bro, next time u do a giveaway while streaming, try using a different method. Otherwise the chaos will overwhelm ur ayes. — Marsels (@Marsels00139659) February 6, 2022

Also Read: 'GTA V' for PS5, Xbox Series X Coming this March says Rockstar Games as it Works with 'GTA VI' Sequel

Some critics explained that the in-game action controls of "Sifu" are like dynamic puzzles since they constantly change variables.

The specific martial arts featured in the new adventure-action title is called Pak Mei style, a type of Kung Fu. Aside from these, gamers will also have the chance to use various artifacts and mystical elements connected with the Chinese culture.

Another thing that makes "Sifu" unique from other combat games is that its protagonist has a weapon that can also harm himself. Specifically, the main character, Sifu, can resurrect himself after getting killed at the cost of his youth.

This means that if you die in some missions, your character will respawn. However, he will be older than his recent age before he dies.

Release Date and Other Details

As of the moment, the final release date of "Sifu" is not yet confirmed. Recently, some rumors claimed that this new action game would roll out on Feb. 22, as reported by Inverse.

Now, the new title's expected release date has changed. Players can expect "Sifu" to arrive earlier, Feb. 8, to be exact. But, other speculations claimed that Soclap might launch it around May.

Once released, gamers can play this new full combat video game via PS5, PS4, and PC. You have to wait for those who prefer using Xbox consoles or Nintendo Switch since there's no confirmation regarding these platforms yet.

In other news, new "Sims 4" leaks reveal a wedding-themed game pack. Meanwhile, Techland claims that the early stages of "Dying Light 2" still have some bugs.

For more news updates about "Sifu" and other combat titles, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: 'Sifu' Physical Edition To Launch On PS4, PS5 In Spring Next Year

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.