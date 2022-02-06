Coinbase partnered with Rolling Stone, a popular music magazine. The American crypto exchange firm accepted the publishing company's offered collaboration so that they can both offer a new limited edition NFT collection.

The U.S.-based culture magazine also announced the return of its Rolling Stone Live event. Once this event takes place, the new NFT collectibles, designed by 12 popular digital artists in the blockchain space, will be unveiled as well.

These creative professionals are among the most influential artists in the NFT industry. Elise Swopes, Boss Beauties, Kideight, Emonee LaRussa, and Mister Goldie are among them.

Coinbase, Rolling Stone NFT Collection

According to Bitcoin.Com's latest report, the new partnership between the publishing company and the crypto exchange platform will lead to more collaborations.

Rolling Stone shared its current partnership with Coinbase is just the beginning of their long-term collaboration. On the other hand, the magazine also explained why their new NFT collection would excite their crypto fans.

"The limited release will offer fans an extraordinary chance to own a piece of history created by some of the crypto space's most influential digital artists," said Rolling Stone.

Aside from Coinbase, the publishing firm also partnered with Vividseats, Doordash, and MCM to make the Rolling Stone Live event's return possible.

Why Are NFTs Popular?

The Verge recently explained that NFT (Non-Fungible Token) is now the new visual art form. Thanks to the arrival of this crypto innovation, painters and other professionals in the creative industry can earn by minting their works.

However, they still need to digitalize their creations. Unlike cryptocurrencies, NFTs can change their value depending on how much the buyers are willing to pay.

This mechanic is what makes NFTs more popular in the blockchain industry. If you want to see more details about why NFTs are well-known, you can click this link.

In other news, GameStop wants to enter the rising NFT gaming marketplace. Meanwhile, Nike filed a lawsuit against StockX after selling some sneaker NFTs without its consent.

For more news updates about NFTs and other related crypto topics, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

