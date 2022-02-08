Google Maps on Android Auto has disappeared since last January, but it remains unavailable for some users after installing Android 12 on their smartphones.

Google Maps on Android Auto Gone?

As per a news story by AutoEvolution, Google Maps, one of the best choices when it comes to in-car navigation, still appears to be missing on Android Auto due to a glitch.

Last Jan 18, the Google Maps app, which has been the go-to platform of most Android users due to its various user-friendly functionalities, vanished into thin air on Android Auto, according to a report by PhoneArena.

It is worth noting that Android Auto is Google's auto-version of its mobile operating system. As such, Google Maps users expected the integration of the two platforms to be the seamless option to navigate the fastest route.

However, with the latest update of Android Auto 7.2, Google's navigational application is nowhere to be found.

PhoneArena noted in the same news story that users are saying that Google Maps is still accessible, but only on their smartphone device when it is not connected to Android Auto. So, when the mobile phone is connected, the navigation app is unusable.

Google has already acknowledged the issue that made its Maps app disappear on Android Auto, but a complete fix has yet to come.

It is to note that Google has been investigating the issue since November last year, as per AutoEvolution's report.

Google Maps on Android Auto Issue Persists

It has been a few months already since Google Maps on Android Auto figured in the issue. Yet, AutoEvolution said in the same report that some users still experience a malfunction with the navigation app.

It is important to point out that the latest Android 12 update on smartphones has started to break some of the integral features of Android Auto.

It turns out that Google Maps, which is one of the most essential of them all, is not spared from the ongoing mess.

On the Google support page for Android Auto, one of its users complained that Google Maps vanishes when connecting the smartphone to the car. The issue reportedly began after installing Android 12 on his Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The Android Auto Team community specialist responded by asking for a "bug report" from the smartphone of the user that reported that issue on the support page. It is supposed to make the diagnosis of the issue easier.

Google Maps Missing: How to Fix?

As of writing, Google has yet to release its findings or solution for the alarming disappearance of its Maps app on Android Auto.

However, PhoneArena suggested that there are other alternative ways to go about the issue temporarily, such as using other navigation apps like Waze.

