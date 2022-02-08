ISS is now testing a new technology that relies on sound to manipulate space objects. If the innovation is successful, there's a high chance that astronauts stationed in the International Space Station can gather small materials without actually being there.

"The objective of the Ultrasonic Tweezers project is to develop acoustic tweezers that use sound to allow for remote and contactless manipulation of materials in a microgravity context," explained NASA.

The international space union added that they created an ultrasound beam that can produce a trap, which can be used to contain space objects.

ISS Tests Ultrasonic Tweezers

According to SciTechDaily's latest report, Matthias Maurer, one of the ESA (European Space Agency) astronauts, is the one who tested ISS' ultrasonic tweezers.

During this activity, Maurer was assisted by Vandehai, a NASA astronaut and former U.S. Army officer. On the other hand, NASA Gov's official blog post explained that the latest ISS activity used ultrasonic tweezers in a vertical position.

NASA claimed that having the ability to isolate space objects in their natural environment will help astronauts. The international space agency added that this could be possible through acoustic or optical wave traps.

Ultrasonic Tweezers' Characteristics

The new ultrasonic tweezers have various characteristics that NASA astronauts and other space experts in the ISS can take advantage of. These include the following:

They offer non-audible sound waves with enough force to move space objects during a space sampling.

The idea of ultrasonic tweezers is already theorized more than 30 years ago.

