Xbox boss, Phil Spencer, revealed in an interview that wants to increase the "World of Warcraft" player base in the next five years with Microsoft's acquisition of its publisher Activision Blizzard.

The head of Xbox also noted that he likewise wants to see more people playing the massive first-shooter franchise, "Call of Duty" and the free-to-play puzzle game, "Candy Crush," as per a news story by PCGamesN.

The Xbox boss, Phil Spencer, revealed his vision for the set of games under Activision Blizzard as Microsoft's acquisition is still pending the approval of regulators.

Spencer went on to talk about the Blizzard games, such as "World of Warcraft" and "Call of Duty" in an interview with journalist Stephen Totilo.

Totilo further shared some parts of his conversation with the head of Xbox himself on his Twitter account.

Spencer shared that he "wants more people to be playing 'WoW' in five years that are playing today."

The Xbox exec further added that he likewise wants the same player base increase to occur in other popular Blizzard titles, including "Candy Crush" and "Call of Duty."

How is Xbox going to increase the number of players of these three gaming titles? Spencer failed to go into specific details about his plans on how to make his vision a reality.

Blizzard Games More Accessible?

However, he said that he plans to make the trio, "WoW," "COD," and "Candy Crush" more accessible than ever to gamers.

Recently, on Feb. 4 to be exact, Activision Blizzard confirmed that "World of Warcraft" is coming to mobile smartphones this 2022, following the massive mobile gaming stint of the "Call of Duty" franchise.

Xbox Boss and PS5

Elsewhere, the Xbox boss also previously confirmed last Jan. 20 that all of the "Call of Duty" console gaming titles are staying on the PlayStation despite the upcoming acquisition of Microsoft, which also owns PS5's close rival, Xbox.

Spencer then said that "Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship."

Phil Spencer and Blizzard

On top of that, Spencer also said in the same interview that aside from increasing the player base of the aforementioned games, he also wants to uplift the brand image of Blizzard, according to a report by VGChartz.

The gaming tech exec stated that he "grew up at a time where Blizzard was almost as synonymous as Pixar in terms of quality," noting that he wants to bring that back.

