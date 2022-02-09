The 2023 Kia Plug-in Hybrid or PHEV Sportage SUV, which first debuted in Europe, is now coming to the United States as well, Kia America confirms.

It is worth noting that Kia first unveiled that the fifth-generation hybrid Sportage was released to the European market last Dec. 6, 2021. Two months since, the South Korean carmaker has been expanding its release.

2023 Kia Plug-in Hybrid Sportage Coming to the US

As per a news story by Inside EVs, it is the first-ever plug-in hybrid variant of the iconic Sportage SUV of the South Korean automaker. It is still available in its gasoline and diesel versions, but a new hybrid variant adds to its upcoming next-generation lineup.

The hybrid Kia Sportage is arriving in the American market in the third quarter of 2022. The upcoming SUV will be sporting an electric motor of up to 66.9 kW, along with a 13.8 kWh battery.

Kia Plug-in Hybrid Sportage: What to Expect

The next-gen Sportage variant is not fully electric just yet. As such, it still features a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that provides the hybrid vehicle up to 177 horsepower, along with 195-pound feet or 265 Nm of torque.

On the other hand, the electric engine of the 2023 Kia Sportage powers up to 90 horsepower. However, the automaker has yet to release an official combined output of the hybrid engine of the upcoming SUV.

According to a report by Engadget, the new hybrid Sportage flaunts various driver assists systems, a massive 12.3-inch infotainment system, and an instrument cluster that goes by the same dimensions.

Not to mention that it also supports 4G connectivity, which could provide WiFi connection for up to five devices.

Kia Hybrid Sportage Battery

The electric motor of the Sportage SUV is enough to drive the vehicle for up to 32 miles, on top of the capacity of its fuel-powered engine.

As such, the 13.8 kWh battery could also be charged faster than its fully electric vehicle counterparts out there. It could get a full top-up for about two hours when using a Level 2 charger.

The CEO and president of Kia America, Sean Yoon, said in a statement that the "first Sportage PHEV to be introduced in the U.S. demonstrates that Kia is listening to our consumers who are asking for electrified solutions and super-efficient powertrains."

