Hyundai is now using the new Boston Dynamics robot dog called "Factory Safety Service Robot," a new version of Spot, another employee-friendly machine of the robotics design company.

@hyundai today introduced ‘Factory Safety Service Robot (hereafter referred to as the Robot)’, a robot for industrial site safety, and announced its pilot operation at Kia’s plant in South Korea. pic.twitter.com/0SPZrdcidb — Bhavana chaudhary (@Bhavana09798359) September 17, 2021

"The Robot is based on Boston Dynamic's quadruped robot, Spot, with applied artificial intelligence (AI)," explained Hyundai.

The giant automaker confirmed the innovation on Friday, Sept. 17. Hyundai, which bought a controlling stake in Boston Dynamics, announced that the new version would be used in a local Kia plant.

The AI-powered machine would help its employees observe and conduct surveys in various industrial areas without actually being there. Hyundai's partnership with Boston Dynamics is essential since it would allow its workers to identify issues before they even happen remotely.

Hyundai Uses New Boston Dynamics Robo Dog

According to CNET's latest report, the new Factory Safety Service Robot uses a thermal camera and 3D lidar tech. Thanks to these advanced features, the machine can help employees to identify which equipment is overheating.

This would allow Hyundai staff, who are working in the actual plants, to avoid unwanted accidents. On the other hand, Spot's new version can also locate a fire hazard area before a human even enters it.

Another great thing about Factory Safety Service Robot is that it sends alarm signals for overheating or fire hazard machines so that plant management staff could be informed in real-time.

In other news, Spot Robot's creator shared some insights on its current workshop. Critics claimed that new machines from Boston Dynamics could still arrive. On the other hand, Boston Dynamics and NYPD contract has ended cause of Spot's alleged aggressive tactics.

Factory Safety Service Robot's Other Details

The News Market reported that the new Factory Safety Service Robot is the first collaboration of Hyundai and Boston Dynamics.

Hyundai Group Robotics Lab's Head Dong-Jin Hyun explained that they would still continue creating new smart machines to help their employees during industrial activities. On the other hand, the automaker's engineers also integrated some of their innovations into the new version of Spot.

These include the staff-detecting artificial intelligence and Factory Safety Service Robot's lidar, thermal camera, and navigation feature.

They explained that these technologies could also be applied in other similar robots.

