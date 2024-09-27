Apple's iOS 18.2 Brings Genmoji With Apple Intelligence, but How Does It Work?

The way to create one's original, tailor-made emoji is coming from Apple real soon, with the so-called Genmoji debuting alongside more Apple Intelligence features come iOS 18.2's release. What makes this second version of the iOS 18 special is Genmoji, and it leverages the power of Cupertino's generative AI foundational model to help users express themselves better.

Emojis have long shared their capabilities to convey emotions, feelings, reactions, or other representations of things. Still, some users, including Apple, feel this is constrained as it only offers a set of pre-made ones that do not fully explain the message.

Genmoji with Apple Intelligence is Coming with iOS 18.2

Apple, Tim Cook, and its other executives followed through with its promises of a "generative AI" experience coming to its devices, and one of the most iconic features here is Genmoji. According to a new report from 9to5Mac, Genmoji is expected to drop under the iOS 18.2 update from Cupertino which is slated for December, but this is still a speculation and not yet confirmed.

That being said, iOS 18.2 is one of the most anticipated updates, according to the report, because it will stack more of Apple's generative AI offers with the arrival of more Apple Intelligence features and Genmoji.

Here's How to Use Apple's Genmoji via Apple Intelligence

In a support document, Apple revealed how Genmoji would work across the devices eligible to use it. Since Genmoji is powered by Apple's foundational model, particularly under Apple Intelligence, it would only be available to iPhone 15 Pro's and later devices.

To access Genmoji, users only need to tap on the Emoji keyboard on their device, and they may enter the prompt for the custom-made emoji they want. Genmoji would only be supported on apps with an emoji keyboard, Apple said.

Apple's iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence Releases

When Apple released the iOS 18 beta and Apple Intelligence's early features for users, many features were made available to enjoy, taking advantage of its advanced capabilities on the iPhones. However, one of the features that was gatekept by Cupertino here was Genmoji, and it may be because it was saving the best for last or is not yet ready with the feature.

However, those who were eligible to get the revamped Siri and Apple Intelligence were treated by Apple during its beta releases, as they were able to experience first-hand the many promises the company made. Siri's upgrade centered on offering 'contextual understanding' for users which makes it feel more 'alive' and present in one's regular tasks, alsoshowcasing its new user interface.

In the public release of iOS 18, Apple revealed that it would not bring Apple Intelligence as a one-off drop as it will spread out its features to the many versions of the operating system, starting this October. Despite iOS 18.1 ushering in Apple Intelligence's first round of features, there is a more anticipated version of the operating system which is coming later, with it being complete by November and ready for release by December.

