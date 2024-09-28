Aston Martin Is Going to Let AI Design a Car for Weight Reduction, With Partners Under PIVOT Program

A new multi-industry collaboration is on its way to deliver the first-ever recycled aluminum car that will rely on artificial intelligence to design, asking the machine learning technology to help reduce weight. The vehicle would be branded under the British luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin, which is also part of the project under the Performance Integrated Vehicle Optimization Technology (PIVOT) project.

The current initiative towards recycled aluminum is regarded as a "game changer" in the industry, aiming to revolutionize the automotive industry using a cheaper and sustainable new design.

AI to Design New Aston Martin Car Using Recycled Aluminum

Artificial intelligence will now head the design of a future car branded under Aston Martin's "Racing. Green." program, which will feature a recycled aluminum material that was said to target as much as 30 percent weight reduction. Recently, a company called Altair announced that it is joining the latest cause and would share its global dominance in the field of computer intelligence in the project.

The goal of the project is to lead the world towards sustainable vehicle manufacturing, which will rely on 100 percent recyclable aluminum. Altair would help advance the project using its AI and simulation capabilities.

Recently, Aston Martin revealed that the project received a whopping $6.72 million (£6 million) grant from the United Kingdom government through the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC)'s program.

The PIVOT Project and Its Future in the Auto Industry

The PIVOT program is led by the Coventry-based aluminum supplier Sarginsons Industries and is joined by Aston Martin, Altair, Brunel University London, and GESCRAP.

The project received massive backing through a grant from the Advanced Propulsion Centre and Innovate UK. Using 100 percent recycled aluminum materials, the project can remove as much as 95 percent of carbon emissions in vehicles embedded in-vehicle components.

AI will help in its design and use an "advanced casting process" that was regarded to help "reshape vehicle manufacturing" in the future.

Artificial Intelligence for Vehicles

After the massive dive of the world into artificial intelligence, it has made its mark on many technologies present, centering on its integration in everyday processes, which is also looking to enter the automotive industry. It is known that some companies and corporations give artificial intelligence the discretion to design or operate on their behalf, and that is the case with Nissan's upcoming 2025 Qashqai model, which relied on AI to bring significant enhancements to the vehicle.

Moreover, Geely shared a video on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, which shows an AI-powered, fully autonomous drifting vehicle that performs its feat on ice and snow. This highlighted Geely's AI digital chassis technology development that can take on the professional driving industry using its machine-learning developments for 'intelligent driving.'

However, not all car companies have yet to deliver their AI-powered experiences or integration of artificial intelligence into their vehicles. However, many are already looking to provide this experience, including several partnerships among Big Tech. The PIVOT program looks to make cars cheaper, lighter, and sustainable, with an Aston Martin-branded car coming soon to debut the AI's design.

