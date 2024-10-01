Google to Reinforce Its Flagship With New Pixel 9a, Leaks Now Share Revamped Design

The recent Made by Google event delivered its flagship Pixel 9 series to the world with three variants available. Still, new leaks claim that the Big Tech company is already working on its next budget smartphone release, the Pixel 9a. A new render recently surfaced online, and it delivered a sleek new look, which brings significant changes compared to the previous Pixel 8a.

Like the previous launch dates and availability of the past budget smartphone versions of the Pixel, the new 9a is expected to debut by next year's Spring, near Google's annual I/O event.

Google Pixel 9a Renders Leak, Shares New Look

A new leak from the renowned duo, Android Headlines and OnLeaks, shares a new render of Google's Pixel 9a, which features a new design for the device, and it did not follow the footsteps of its mainline version. The iconic bar that housed the Pixel series' cameras is now gone, offering a sleeker rear profile that sits the back lenses and flashes in the usual place it is found.

It may be a different take on the Pixel series and may be one of its most distinguishable changes. However, it is still a functional experience for users, especially those who prefer the cleaner, integrated look.

Additionally, this would be the first time an 'a' series device would have two camera lenses instead of one, offering a provision for the primary and ultrawide dual-camera setup.

What can you expect from Google's Budget Pixel?

Based on the recent leaks, Google made the Pixel 9a with noticeable bezels, and while that is a dealbreaker for some, it may be one of the factors that will make this smartphone cheaper compared to the mainline Pixel 9.

It is also expected that Google will launch the Pixel 9a with Android 15, the smartphone OS version that is not yet available in the present as it is still in beta. Moreover, it was revealed that the Pixel 9a would be in the sub-$500 range.

Are Google's Budget Pixels Worth It?

One of the most iconic consumer tech devices from Google is its Pixel series, and this provided the world with a pure Android smartphone which came directly from the source, but later also introduced its budget versions. The initial release of the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G four years ago was a game changer for the company, particularly as it made the device affordable while still offering renowned performance.

With the start of their 'a' series under Pixel, Google has been consistent with its releases to offer the cheaper version of the device without sacrificing the Android experience, as well as renowned camera systems for everyday use. That being said, Google's Pixel 'a' series is known to be a mid-cycle release from the company, and it also saw an upgrade to the Tensor SoCs starting with Pixel 6a.

Reviews have regarded these budget Pixel smartphones to be as functional and feature-packed as their mainline version, and only lack several experiences, but this does not necessarily make it a bad device. With less fancy features and significantly cheaper prices, the Pixel 'a' series created a niche for those who need a straightforward device, seeing a following for its new releases.

