CryptoWatch: Trump's World Liberty Financial Whitelist, SEC vs. Ripple, Top Crypto Prices

Last week's top cryptocurrency news saw Donald Trump officially launching his crypto platform known as World Liberty Financial, with its whitelist available for all investors and users topping this week's CryptoWatch. However, there was also a massive case by the SEC against Ripple, with the US federal agency filing an appeal to the court regarding the settlement fee to pay by the crypto company which is significantly less.

Additionally, take this time to learn more about the top cryptocurrencies in the market and how much they have changed since last week, starting your week right by looking at the latest prices in the industry.

Donald Trump Releases World Liberty Financial Whitelist, Registration

The much-awaited launch of Donald Trump's promise to regular Americans to improve their financials and go against the "big banks" is finally here, offering World Liberty Financial's whitelist to all interested joiners. According to Trump, there are only two whitelists available for now because of the current restrictions upheld by the SEC, one for 'accredited investors,' and the other for non-American applicants.

WLFI was regarded by Trump as a "financial revolution" against the "financial elites" who are controlling the big banks and are undermining the "everyday American" in their money. The new crypto platform said on its X thread that it is targeting the platform's availability to all Americans who want to get 'financial freedom.'

Trump and his family's WLFI is now offering users a chance to register for a new future, complete with a KYC (know-your-customer) process, but have yet to expound on what the platform truly offers.

SEC vs. Ripple: $125M Fine is Not Enough for the Commission

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has got it bad for Ripple Labs, particularly as the agency filed its recent appeal to the US Second Circuit that would reopen the case against the crypto company. The Commission is still pushing for Ripple's alleged crimes for offering its 'unregistered security,' the XRP, to customers and investors, claiming that they defrauded their clients.

Also, Ripple received a $125 million settlement to pay the United States as part of the recent agreement ruled upon by the Southern District of New York's federal judge which the SEC is not happy about. It was because the SEC initially recommended a $2 billion penalty for the company.

However, Ripple's CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, reiterated via a post on X that he and the company are not backing down against the SEC, particularly as their XRP was recently declared a 'non-security' by the court.

Top Cryptocurrency Prices in the Market Now

In the past seven days, there has been a slight dip in the numbers of the top cryptos in the industry, but according to CoinMarketCap, three coins got the short end of the stick. The largest drop was experienced by XRP which remains at the 7th spot, seeing a 15.25 percent dip for the last week, followed by Dogecoin with 7.3 percent.

That being said, Ethereum is yet again part of those who saw a drop, down by 6.36 percent but still at the second top spot.