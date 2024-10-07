Starlink Direct-to-Cell Satellite With T-Mobile Temporarily Approved by FCC for Hurricane Helene Victims

The US Federal Communications Commission has given temporary approval to Starlink's direct-to-cell service for use here in the country to help offer connections to Hurricane Helene victims. This service is made possible in partnership with T-Mobile in America, with the carrier leveraging Starlink's satellite connections to bring cellular capabilities and internet services to users.

That being said, it will only be available for T-Mobile subscribers in North Carolina and other areas that were ravaged by Hurricane Helene, bringing the basic SMS messaging done through satellite.

Starlink's 'Direct-to-Cell' with T-Mobile Temporarily Approved by FCC

Communications and internet services are a critical need during these times of disaster, and SpaceX's Starlink is yet again playing an important role in aiding those who have faced the onslaught of Hurricane Helene. To further improve more of communications availability in regions affected by the natural catastrophe, the FCC gave Starlink and T-Mobile "emergency special temporary approval" for the use of their direct-to-cell technology.

As detailed by SpaceX's latest post on X, the satellite-to-phone service that was under approval by the FCC is now available for T-Mobile subscribers in North Carolina and other affected states to use.

It was revealed by the company that their satellites were already enabled to carry out these operations, also providing emergency alerts to all cellular devices among different networks in North Carolina.

Read Also: Free WiFi at Local Library Offers Lifeline to Asheville Residents Struck by Hurricane Helene

We remain committed to helping with recovery efforts in states affected by Hurricane Helene. We stand ready to do all that is necessary to return connectivity to hard-hit areas and save lives. https://t.co/i8psUSg9yF — The FCC (@FCC) October 6, 2024

Direct-to-Cell by Starlink, T-Mobile to Help Hurricane Helene Victims

For now, SpaceX said that the SMS satellite texting capabilities of its direct-to-cell service are now available for Hurricane Helene victims to utilize, but it would be under a testing phase.

It was noted by SpaceX that it is now available on "most cell phones" subscribed to T-Mobile in the regions, but thecompany regarded that its satellite constellation is not yet fully deployed and its service will be available on a "best-effort basis."

FCC said that it is currently working on "returning connectivity" in areas that were significantly damaged by the recent hurricane to help the survivors.

Starlink's Satellite Internet and Communications Service

Elon Musk and Starlink are yet again the star of tragedies worldwide, as satellite internet and communication services are proving to be extremely helpful when terrestrial-based services are unavailable. This specific service was only unveiled last year by Musk and SpaceX in their showcase, claiming that T-Mobile will be their telco partner here in the US to make its service available in the country.

Initially, Starlink's satellite internet was made available to homes that would have the company install satellite dishes which will receive the connection from its constellation, with a wireless modem helping deliver internet. However, Musk claimed that it is for different domains across the land, sea, and air, with several airlines already partnering with Starlink to offer in-flight WiFi via satellites.

The recent global conflicts also saw how Starlink played a pivotal role in providing wireless communications and internet services which allowed users to contact loved ones and post updates regarding the current state they are in. So far, SpaceX and Starlink proved that their services are useful over in Ukraine and Gaza as both are embroiled in wars, but it also proved its satellite internet service useful for Hurricane Helene survivors.