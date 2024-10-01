Free WiFi at Local Library Offers Lifeline to Asheville Residents Struck by Hurricane Helene

Residents of Asheville, North Carolina find solace and comfort in an unlikely place after the devastating storm: at their local public library. Cell services are down for many residents, and locals have been unable to reach loved ones. Asheville's downtown library has become a symbol of hope as it offers free WiFi for those who need it.

How Does Helene-Hit Asheville Look Like?

According to Gizmodo, Asheville was among the hardest-hit places in the storm, with widespread damage. Heavy rains turned roads into rivers and destroyed bridges in western North Carolina. Homes are submerged, while more than 60 people are still missing, and cell towers collapsed, resulting in residents being cut off from the world beyond their homes.

The mountainous region's infrastructure has been dealt one of the most brutal slaps in the face, as many bridges are impassable or destroyed. Caught in the frenzy of destruction, the harsh slap in the face is only worsened by the lack of reliable communication.

Buncombe County's assistant emergency services director Ryan Cole even told The Washington Post that there's a "biblical devastation" through the country.

A Lifeline in the Heart of Asheville: Free WiFi at the Library

In this blackout of communication, the heart of Asheville's downtown seems to have a lifeline for connectivity at Pack Memorial Library. Now, among the places that provide reliable internet access, the library is where the crowds have gone seeking to reconnect with loved ones and gather important information.

"The only available WiFi in #Asheville is at the public library downtown,"

Meteorologist Vernon Turner posted on X.

The only available wifi in #Asheville is at the public library downtown. Here's a look at images taken by our photojournalist Maurice Griffin. pic.twitter.com/GtiQCJvlkk — Meteorologist Vernon Turner (@WeathermanVern) September 29, 2024

This act of free WiFi is more than a courtesy-—it's a lifeline to an isolated community in times of crisis for communities distanced from the world.

Enter Starlink: Alternative Connections Emerge

Outside of the library, various other steps are underway to reconnect Asheville. Spread throughout the city, small Starlink terminals the size of a large trash can, each able to provide satellite-based internet, have been placed in numerous locations.

One person said they installed a terminal at a school's auditorium, a DoubleTree Hilton hotel, and a retirement community in an adjoining county. Such installations have permitted people to connect with their families and access needed resources during continual network shutdowns.

Local fire stations also acted, setting up Compact Rapid Deployable cell towers with generators. Mobile towers are also aiding many to restore the communication system in the region.

Access Still Restricted to Some People

While the WiFi offered at Pack Memorial Library has been a much-needed solution for many, it is not available to everyone.

Local journalist Jessica Wakerman expressed her thanks for the service, but still, on X, said it doesn't benefit everyone. She said while some downtown folks can use it, it does not reach those who want to enter Asheville.

Many are still cut off due to transportation barriers and scattered road damage. The road to recovery is long, but efforts like Starlink and mobile towers offer hope. Continued support will therefore be necessary.

