M4 MacBook Pro May Support 2 External Displays Says Leaks, Now Featuring 3 Thunderbolt 4 Ports

The base M4 MacBook Pro model is yet again subjected to leaked information claiming that Apple will now allow it to support up to two external displays to mirror or throw its content, offering a massive upgrade to users. Alongside this, the leak also shared that the Cupertino tech giant is offering three Thunderbolt ports for the base model, also seeing an upgrade that trumps the previous release.

This number of display support and Thunderbolt ports give the base model an edge compared to its higher-end siblings, especially as Apple's previous releases saw significant differences between the upgraded models compared to the base.

M4 MacBook Pro Base Models to Support 2 Displays says Leaks

A Russian tech channel called Romancev768 shared a new video via YouTube Shorts which unveils more details behind the M4 MacBook Pro base model, including its capabilities to support up to two external displays. It is a significant feature for the base M4 MacBook Pro as the previous one from last year, also using the same base M3 model, can only support one external display for up to 6K resolution at 60Hz via Thunderbolt.

MacRumors reported that the upgraded MacBook Pro models featuring the M3 Pro and M3 Max are the only models that can stream its content for up to two displays at once, offering 6K resolution at 60Hz via Thunderbolt; and one 6K at 60Hz using Thunderbolt and 4K at 144Hz via HDMI.

The latest leak claims that Apple is upgrading the experience for the base M4 MacBook Pro models which will make it similar to what higher-end computers offer.

Apple to Bring 3 Thunderbolt 4 Ports to Base Model

Furthermore, it was revealed in the leak that Apple is upgrading the latest MacBook Pros with Thunderbolt 4 ports, coming from M3 MacBook Pros which only received Thunderbolt 3 ports.

On top of this information, Apple will also add one more port to the base M4 MacBook Pro models, bringing three TB4 ports instead of two. This configuration was exclusive to the MacBook Pros equipped with the Pro and Max variants of the M-series chip.

What to Expect from Apple's M4 Macs?

The world is only counting the days before Apple's next event which was reportedly coming this October to unveil the latest Mac computers to the world, with almost its entire lineup seeing the M4 upgrade. Different analyst speculations and rumors stand by their claims of an October event from Apple, and it will bring the M4 chipset to the Macs that will be available come November.

It is expected that this massive event will usher in the next-generation Macs, revamping almost all of the models for this October except for the MacBook Air, expected to follow soon by next year. The latest M4 chip will uphold a new standard for the Mac lineup with its significant upgrades compared to the M3, and these Macs will reportedly arrive with Apple Intelligence available right out of the box.

Despite the M3 chipset holding the top SoC from Apple in the present, it will be succeeded by an even more powerful chip in the market that will better suit Cupertino's latest foundational AI model and macOS 15. Leaks are getting more abundant as the expected Apple event for this October is closing in, giving the base M4 MacBook Pro more capabilities and significance like what the more powerful computers will deliver.