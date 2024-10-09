Glassdoor Follows LinkedIn's Footsteps With New Features Designed to Increase Interaction

Glassdoor, a popular job-hunting platform is taking on its best practices from LinkedIn and adding short videos, polls, and images to its feature list.

All these are an effort by Glassdoor to increase user engagement in the manner that social platforms, such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, have had success using short-form content.

LinkedIn started testing a TikTok-like video feed by adding a "Video" tab in its navigation menu in early 2024, TechCrunch recalls. According to the job-search app, users tend to prefer video content more because it is much more effective at getting things done, a trend Glassdoor aims to keep its pulse on as well.

Worklife Pros: Curated Experts Share Career Advice

Apart from the new video and poll features, Glassdoor has also launched Worklife Pros—a small, handpicked list of professionals to share valuable insights on everything that ranges from navigating remote work and achieving work-life balance, understanding mental health in the workplace, how to hone career-advancing skills, and so on.

Over a dozen people were selected representing various industries, from the area of technology to business, recruiting, and finance. All of their content will prominently feature in Glassdoor's main feed and feeds specific to their community.

Users will be able to reach out to these experts either by their real name or anonymously, thus affording flexibility as to how they wish to connect with the content.

The Worklife Pros program is the direct equivalent of LinkedIn's "Top Voice" badge awarded to experts who share very engaging content with the network.

Glassdoor is expecting a level of interaction similar to or somewhat similar to these professionals, where it could offer practical advice and industry insights to its users.

These new features are not only driving engagement but also positively affecting Glassdoor's overall platform growth. The platform now sees 63 million monthly unique visitors, marking an increase from the 55 million active users reported since early 2021.

With these strategic updates, Glassdoor aims to enhance its position as a leading platform for workplace insights, allowing professionals to engage in meaningful conversations, access valuable career advice, and network with industry experts.

Rise in Community Engagement and Users

This follows after the company's successful roll-out of its anonymous community features last year, through which it leveraged the platform and technology of its 2021 acquisition of Fishbowl. Since then, Glassdoor has enjoyed leaps in user engagement.

It started the year with 25 million registered community users, up significantly from where it was in June 2023 at 7 million.

Further growth on the platform, it says there are over 44 million conversations across its "bowl" communities, stating "a user participating in one or more of these communities is 50 times more active than a traditional Glassdoor user."

In April, Glassdoor gained prominence but in a negative way when it started adding real names. This made other users question their privacy on the platform.

Glassdoor Needs to Incorporate AI Soon

If Glassdoor wants to be bigger than LinkedIn, it needs to master the art of AI. The latter used the technology to enhance job hunting and skill development among job seekers.