ProLogium Introduces 'World's First' Silicon Anode Battery for EVs With Fast-Charging Capabilities

ProLogium Technology unveiled its latest breakthrough in power cell developments with its "world's first" silicon anode electric vehicle battery which touted its fast-charging capabilities that significantly cut weight and charging times. The company debuted its new 100 percent silicon composite anode battery at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, highlighting the capabilities of this next-generation power cell.

The company has boasted of its silicon anode battery's capabilities, claiming that it already surpassed the current standard among power cells which is the lithium-ion battery chemistry which is infamous for its hard-to-source components.

ProLogium Debuts 'World's First' Silicon Anode Batteries

EV battery technology is seeing a new player in town with ProLogium introducing its silicon anode power cells which touts a more powerful battery that only needs a short time to recharge.

"Our new technology has broken through existing barriers. Since 2023, we've consistently outperformed our competitors, with the gap only growing larger, in both energy density and in fast-charging performance," said ProLogium's founder and chairman, Vince Yang.

According to ProLogium, its latest innovation for its lithium ceramic batteries achieved a volumetric energy density of 749 Wh/L and gravimetric energy density of 321 Wh/kg.

The company also revealed that it already surpassed the lithium-ion batteries present in the market, claiming that it "widened" the gap by up to 77 percent by 2024's end. ProLogium also boasts of its modular design that brings "easier" repairs, helps reduce maintenance costs, and cell recycling, and increases an EV's resale value.

According to ProLogium its latest advancements bring reduced charging times and offer extended vehicle range.

Higher Energy Density, Fast Charging but Smaller

As mentioned earlier, ProLogium's silicon anode battery already brings a high energy density but will significantly increase later this year to 823 Wh/L (volumetric) and 355 Wh/kg (gravimetric).

Fast charging was certified by TÜV Rheinland, revealing that it could charge from five to 60 percent in 5 minutes, and charging to 80 percent only takes about 8.5 minutes. ProLogium said that Germany's FEV group helped in this battery's development as a partner to its cause.

EV Battery Developments

Lithium-ion batteries may be the most used in the industry, but it is slowly facing new and better rivals in the market which promises significant improvements to what it currently has to offer. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) introduced the so-called organic TAQ batteries to the world which are high-capacity cells that are better than Li-On and was recently licensed by Lamborghini for its future EVs.

Companies like Tesla and more have explored new battery chemistry for their power cells which still focus on the famed Lithium element with LFP power cells (lithium iron phosphate) but offer higher energy density compared to Li-On. However, a Boston-based startup called Alsym Energy is vowing a new battery development that will be completely lithium-free, recently successful in raising $78 million for its development.

At present, developers and manufacturers are exploring different kinds of battery technologies that will power the future where electric vehicles will be the main transportation option, with lithium also being left behind. Among the top developments now include solid-state batteries, power cells for all seasons, and more, with ProLogium looking to enter this market with its breakthrough using silicon anode.