Xbox Series X's Discless, White Version Is Now Available—Here's What's Changed

The latest consoles from Microsoft came earlier than expected, with its Xbox Series X coming in with its all-new color called "Robot White" which completely flips the script brought by its modern gaming device. Apart from this new colorway, Microsoft is also changing a massive feature on the Xbox Series X console, as this white color version is only available discless.

Alongside the Robot White color for the Xbox Series X, it is also joined by the new 'Galaxy Black' finish which added more flair to the original release, and thankfully, this version keeps the disc drive available.

Xbox Series X: New Discless, White Color Now Available

The new Xbox Series X that is in the Robot White colorway is now available for the public to purchase from the company's online marketplace for only $449.99, touting its "most powerful" in the market. Microsoft debuted massive changes for this new console which transitions from all-black to all-white, as it is also discless, which means that it will be exclusive to digital games.

It will not exactly be a problem as the Xbox Series X in Robot White comes with a 1 terabyte (TB) SSD, the same storage capacity from its first release of the Series X from almost four years ago which sold for $50 more.

There are not a lot of changes applied for the Xbox Series X's latest release apart from the Robot White color and removing its disc drive, despite the Series X lineup being the designated console that can play digital and physical titles.

Is the White Xbox Series X (Discless) Worth It?

The latest release from Microsoft came earlier than expected as it claimed that its new consoles will arrive by "Holiday 2024," and it is already showing what it is capable of. Among its renowned features include 4K gaming, 120 FPS refresh rate, 8K HDR, and its proprietary Velocity architecture.

However, for those who already own the console, there are not many changes apart from its color swap and going discless. Alternatively, users may opt for the Galaxy Black version which still features the disc drive and offers 2TB storage, but is more expensive at $599.99.

What Does Xbox Have to Offer?

Microsoft's gaming-dedicated subsidiary, Xbox, has proven itself in the industry for its renowned experiences available to gamers, with both its Xbox Series S and X offering its iconic features and power for console gaming. Despite not exactly having a mid-cycle release from the company, it introduced three new versions of its modern consoles with two from Xbox Series X and one from the Series S.

Since the company's significant acquisitions with several game-developing companies, Microsoft has positioned itself as one of the top game distributors in the world, centering on franchises from Activision Blizzard King and Bethesda Softworks. With that, the company vowed that it is making more titles available to its industry rivals including Sony for the PlayStation 5, and Nintendo for the Switch.

There are also rumors that Microsoft will soon venture towards handheld gaming experiences with a future Xbox portable gaming console to go against renowned devices like Valve's Steam Deck and ASUS's ROG Ally. Moreover, Microsoft also found success with its Xbox Cloud Gaming which is accessible on a wide variety of devices, being among the most popular at present.