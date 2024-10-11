Microsoft Strikes Back After Google Antitrust Ruling, Bringing Xbox Game Purchases to Mobile

Software giant Microsoft is already updating its Xbox mobile app for Android users in the United States. Users will be able to buy and play Xbox games directly on their smartphones after a major update by the company.

The major shift comes after the latest ruling by the court of the U.S., which compelled Google to open up competition on its Play Store, thus abolishing the need for developers to use Google Play Billing from Nov. 1.

End of Google's Monopoly

The court's verdict makes a turntable on the Android ecosystem, where Google was found guilty of maintaining an illegal monopoly on the distribution of applications. According to CNBC, the ruling forces the search engine company to open up PlayStore to market competition for the next three years, which may be what will dramatically change the way the developers work towards app monetization.

This would mean that the payment system formerly associated with its app store will no longer be enforced by Google, thereby opening it up even more to the developers in terms of transactions.

Xbox Game Purchase Made Easier for Mobile App Users

The changes will ensure that the game purchase will be easier and directly from within the app - something several competitors offered within Steam and the PlayStation Store for quite some time. This will enable sales of games natively for Xbox on Android devices but also contains Xbox Cloud Gaming functionality.

Users will hence be able to steam them directly onto their mobile devices immediately after purchase, thus improving the gaming experience on the go.

"The court's ruling to open up Google's mobile store in the U.S. will allow more choice and flexibility," Sarah Bond, president of Microsoft's Xbox gaming business, wrote in a post on X.

The court's ruling to open up Google´s mobile store in the US will allow more choice and flexibility. Our mission is to allow more players to play on more devices so we are thrilled to share that starting in November, players will be able to play and purchase Xbox games directly... — BondSarahBond (@BondSarah_Bond) October 10, 2024

The unclear thing is why Microsoft has not offered in-app purchases for Xbox games till now. However, with recent competition-seeking ruling results allowing more competition in the app marketplace, it appears that Microsoft is ready to take this challenge.

When asked to comment further on the anticipated store changes, Microsoft said they cannot say anything more at this point except for the information recently announced from Bond's.

Development of a Browser-Based Xbox Mobile Store

Along with that, the company is also developing a browser-based Xbox mobile store along with mobile app updates. In the online store, initially intended for a July release, Microsoft would focus mainly on first-party mobile games from different studios of the company.

Promotional offers and in-game items could be some of the early product offerings in these services, thus opening a gate through which users can engage with the game offerings from Microsoft in non-traditional console environments.

According to The Verge, Microsoft confirmed that as of August, the testing process for the web-based mobile store has started—promising progress has been reported in this regard. The company will definitely share much in the time to come, considering the way development is going, which suggests a strong commitment to expanding its presence in the space of mobile gaming.