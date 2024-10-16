Motorola Wants to Turn AI Into a Real Personal Assistant, Focusing on Actions Over Words

Motorola made massive claims in its showcase during the latest Lenovo Tech World 2024 event with its latest concept of turning AI into a real personal assistant, looking to transform what current models do. While there is still no exact availability for this, Motorola is working on turning it into a reality and delivering the new AI experience for its smartphones in the future.

According to the smartphone company, it will focus on making its artificial intelligence model perform actions over words, a feature that is looking to elevate AI interactions via mobile devices.

Motorola Wants to Turn AI Into a Real Personal Assistant

A new AI experience is dawning in the world, and Motorola has positioned itself to deliver this to the public in the future where artificial intelligence will no longer need to have users talk to them first and present itself as a real personal assistant. According to Motorola, the company is exploring a way to expand more of what AI has to offer by incorporating "Large Action Models" (LAM) into its current technology.

It was revealed by Motorola that this new AI concept will have the power to be "contextually-aware" and act as a personal assistant while using natural language that will allow for more human-like interactions.

Furthermore, Motorola's AI, which is current in its proof-of-concept, can learn from a user's behavior, understand what is going on in their environment, and "translate natural language into actions" that will allow the LAM to execute these autonomously, focusing on its user's best interests.

Actions Over Words: Motorola's AI Concept

Instead of having AIs respond with words, Motorola unveiled a future where it can do actions instead, and this will help in further automating the human-computer experiences. Some of the examples Motorola mentioned include setting alarms, ordering from nearby restaurants, booking an Uber, and more.

The company revealed that the LAM will soon combine with the "power of moto ai," its latest smartphone intelligence model, to deliver the experience.

Artificial Intelligence Developments

The current AI experience available worldwide centers on having users interact with it first like asking it questions or talking to it in a conversational manner before getting content or information from it. Apple is one of the top tech companies that are claiming that they have deepened their AI experiences available to the public by adding contextual understanding to it, allowing their tech to be aware of how to help users.

There are different companies who are now working on giving AI its identity, making it independent from human prompts and other interactions where it can go ahead and help people with their needs without the need to ask. Google recently tested a way to give its AI identities by posing as celebrities or other renowned personalities that takes a step further over entertainment and more into companion-like experiences.

Companies like Apple, Meta, and more are also looking to develop their AI that will soon be integrated into their mixed-reality wearable technologies, with artificial intelligence processing the outside world and offering its wearers context or other useful information. While there are not yet a lot of AI models like this, Motorola is jumping into this development early on, with its concept offering promising experiences in the future where one can have their personal assistant through its smartphones.