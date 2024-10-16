Samsung Wants to Bring a 'Slim' Version for Its Galaxy Z Fold 6 Says Rumors, But Why?

New rumors are popping up regarding an upcoming Samsung device that will modify the Galaxy Z Fold 6 foldable device into a 'Slim' version of the device, and the sources claim its launch date is near. This latest change will transform Samsung's flagship foldable device into a significantly thinner version, with many improvements coming to the device dubbed as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

The massive leaks are also sharing that this development will put Samsung in a reinforced position where it will havean edge over market rivals in the foldable niche, especially with the rise of new folding smartphones at present.

Samsung to Bring a 'Slim' Version For Its Galaxy Z Fold 6

SamMobile shared a new report that expands more on the rumor behind Samsung's plans to launch a new foldable smartphone towards the end of October, debuting a slimmer version of its Galaxy Z Fold 6. The latest details also unveiled that Samsung has already set its release date for the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition by next Friday, October 25.

It was not revealed if Samsung will have a dedicated launch event for when it introduces the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition to users, but rumor mongers believe that it is coming later this month.

Evan Blass, another prolific leaker, recently unveiled the renders of the rumored Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, as well as the thinner size dimensions of the device. When folded, the new Galaxy Z Fold is only 10.6mm thick, and when unfolded, it only registers 4.9mm.

Samsung is Looking to Fight Against Chinese Rivals

Samsung will bring a 6.5-inch cover screen and its internal, foldable screen offers a wide 8-inch display, and no other details were revealed regarding the device. It was revealed by the reports that Samsung is planning to release a new foldable smartphone as soon as possible to go against its Chinese rivals who are growing in popularity in the industry.

That being said, there is still no information on its price point and availability in the global markets.

The Foldable Smartphones in the Tech World

Motorola's revamp of its Razr flip phone is one of the earliest iterations of the modern foldable smartphone industry, with the popular brand's comeback also helping it gain massive popularity worldwide. That being said the South Korean tech conglomerate, Samsung, is also among the earliest to debut the world's first foldable smartphone with the Galaxy Z Fold.

However, the company credited with debuting the first commercially-available foldable smartphone worldwide was the Royole FlexPai from the Chinese technology company based in the United States.

The Android-based foldable smartphones that were led by Samsung and Motorola spawned different companies joining this development and debuting their versions of the niche mobile phones, with Chinese companies slowly taking control of the market.

Samsung may be one of the proprietors that helped popularize the foldable niche but it is facing a massive rivalry in the industry as China's developments are offering cheaper and more feature-packed devices. That being said, Samsung is looking to diversify and expand more of its foldable offers, and rumors are it is setting up for a late October launch of its Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.