Samsung Galaxy A16 Will Be the First Non-Flagship to Receive Six Years of Updates

Samsung's newcomer, a mid-range smartphone, Galaxy A16 is pitched as the first non-flagship device to receive a six-year software update, thereby raising the stakes for the Android mid-range market. The same cannot be said with the now-dead Samsung A21.

Samsung has quietly introduced the device in Europe but expects it to be released across the globe for budget-conscious consumers.

Galaxy A16 is the Long-Term Software Support Differentiator

The most outstanding feature of the Galaxy A16 would be the fact that it will get long-term support in terms of software. As Android Authority says, it's the first cheap Samsung phone you could get with six years of Android updates. This is where the Galaxy A16 shall deliver value for money in terms of remaining relevant and secure for an extended period.

Priced at €230, the Galaxy A16 is attractive for those who want to look at a budget-friendly handset with long-term support. It's available in four colors: Blue Black, Gold, Light Gray, and Light Green, which comprises a palette one might find suitable for their taste.

Galaxy A16 5G vs. Galaxy A15 5G: Big Upgrade

Although the Galaxy A16 is very similar to the Galaxy A15, there are some noticeable upgrades that justify the slightly higher investment. The Galaxy A16 5G will cost about €30 more than the Galaxy A15 5G, launched at €200. More in detail, the price increase is paid back by a better display and a more powerful processor.

The Galaxy A16 5G features a slightly larger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED compared to the Galaxy A15's 6.5-inch panel. The refresh rate and FHD+ resolution at 90Hz ensure smooth visuals that are lively and vibrant. However, the slightly bigger screen in the A16 takes the drive for media consumption and gaming experiences higher.

Processor and Camera Specifications

While the European version of the Galaxy A16 5G will likely feature an Exynos 1330 processor, other variants are rumored to carry a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, Phone Arena reports.

Again, it's a minor but still incremental upgrade over the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ found in the Galaxy A15 5G, ensuring that promise of better performance as well as better multi-tasking, though that may be rather marginal in real-world usage.

The Galaxy A16 and A15 have the same triple camera setup, which consists of a 50 MP wide lens, a 5 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP macro lens. There is no change in the front 13 MP camera; hence, the selfie quality from it will be good enough to post on social media and for video calls.

A good chunk of features that kept the popularity alive with the A15 continue in the Galaxy A16 5G, including a 5,000mAh battery, supported with 25W wired charging. That said, users can rely on all-day battery life combined with quick recharging when needed.

Other notable features of the Galaxy A16 5G are a side-mounted fingerprint sensor to easily unlock it, Bluetooth 5.3, IP54 water and dust resistance certification, and further expandable storage by a microSD card slot that allows up to 1TB. There are two configurations: one is 4GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage, while the other is 8GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage.