Apple Debuts iPad Mini 7 Featuring A17 Pro Chip, Apple Intelligence, Pencil Pro Support, and MORE

The rumors are true, and Apple finally launched the much-awaited iPad mini 7 to the world, introducing the new and improved version of its tablet with a small form factor, complete with significant upgrades. One of the most surprising factors that made available to the device was Apple giving it the A17 Pro chip which is a one-year-old SoC that was introduced last year to the iPhone 15 Pro series.

What this means is that the Cupertino tech giant meant for this new iPad mini to feature Apple Intelligence, and this is not the only upgrade introduced to the new tablet that will be available to purchase starting next week.

Apple Debuts iPad mini 7 with A17 Pro Chip

Apple shared in its press release that the highly anticipated seventh generation of the iPad mini is here, and it is debuting a long list of new capabilities in features to enjoy with the latest tablet. It was revealed by Apple that it gave the new iPad mini 7 the A17 Pro chip, and while this specific chipset was already a year old, it is still capable of delivering significant processes for entertainment and productivity.

The company gave the iPad mini 7 an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, and this is among the most important specifications here as it is widely known that the iPad mini 6 was notorious for its 'jelly scrolling' fiasco.

Apple said that the new iPad mini 7 will be available to purchase from Apple's online, physical, and retail stores next week Wednesday, October 23. The iPad mini 7 will be available starting at $499 for the 128GB variant.

There are also the 256 GB and 512 GB variants, as well as WiFi only or the WiFi + Cellular versions.

Apple Intelligence, New Upgrades are Here

Apple gave the iPad mini 7 the A17 Pro chipset so that it can access Apple Intelligence, with the device built for the company's AI model. Moreover, Apple also brings Pencil Pro support for the iPad mini 7.

It will also launch with iPadOS 18 from the box, with a 12MP rear camera, an all-day battery, and new productivity apps to take advantage of.

It Has Been a Long Road for the iPad mini

There has been a wave of rumors surrounding Apple's iPad mini lineup, with these claims stating that the company is planning to debut the next-generation version of the tablet this year. Insiders and display analysts had a lot to say about Apple's development for its seventh generation of the tablet, particularly as it will focus on fixing the infamous 'jelly scrolling' issue found on the iPad mini 6.

It is frankly an overdue update for Apple as the company first released the iPad mini 6 three years ago, and it brought significant new features like USB-C charging, 5G for its WiFi + Cellular variant, and the A15 Bionic chip. However, it was overshadowed by the display issues that led to lawsuits being thrown against Apple, plaguing its sales and developments of the series.

There were rumors that Apple was originally planning for the iPad mini 7's release last year, but that did not arrive and kept fans waiting for another year before the latest generation was made available. Despite not coming with its dedicated launch event, the iPad mini 7 is here to bring significant advancements to the lineup, powered by the A17 Pro chip which enables access to Apple Intelligence, among many iconic features.