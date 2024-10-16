Airbnb's New Co-Host Network Could Change the Game for Hosts Struggling to Keep Up

For Airbnb hosts with multiple listings, it's hard to keep track of properties that they are handling. Airbnb won't hold back in bringing Co-Host Network where hosts can seek help from top-rated co-hosts in property management.

This will redefine how hosts maintain listings since it is likely to make them more efficient and profitable for them.

How Can Co-Host Network Help Other Hosts?

A Co-Host Network is simply a networking website where hosts get local co-hosts who have experience in property management.. If LinkedIn has a network for freelancers, just imagine Airbnb doing the same thing, but with co-hosts.

The vacation rental firm at the time welcomed 10,000 hosts who had high ratings—meaning they were rated at least 4.8—and catered to various guests in 10 different countries.

Services from Co-Hosts

These co-hosts will come offering a wide range of services, including

Creating listings

Price and availability managing

Guest communication

Hosting of guests on-site

Cleaning and maintenance

The hosts will be able to view cohost profiles, read more about their experience, and see their service prices so they can get an open view of whom they are hiring.

Earning Opportunity for Hosts

According to TechCrunch, this new network also brings them some extra income. Those who cannot always take care of properties still benefit through co-hosting services.

To have "hands-off" hosts is not possible with Airbnb. A host in this network averages taking care of seven properties on a regular basis.

More Host Updates

Apart from Co-Host Network, other utilities come with Airbnb, which include:

Pricing tool for properties and their rates in a specific area.

Customizable templates for guest communications

An upgraded earnings dashboard for clearer earnings tracking

These developments are going to help make hosting easier by increasing earnings.

Guest-Centric Features

Besides, various search improvements with filters to support easy finding of wanted items would constitute another aspect of the offers. Further, it will include local payment methods across different countries such as MoMo and Vipps.

Expansion Through AI: Better Support

In the future, Airbnb is exploring AI-powered support tools. The company, Airbnb, experiments with AI by answering the most common questions, and providing quicker solutions to guests and hosts. The firm is also working through AI to summarize reviews and come up with an "ultimate concierge" for travelers.

"When guests or hosts have questions about how to use the app, cancellations, policies, reservations, and bookings, I think AI can be a really valuable tool in getting answers quickly right in the app," Judson Coplan, VP of Product Marketing at Airbnb told the news outlet.

In other news, an Airbnb host refused to issue a refund to a mother of five who was just trying to keep her kids safe. She canceled the family trip to Florida due to the threat of Hurricane Milton, the Independent finds.

According to the report, Kaitlynn Thayer posted on TikTok her complaints about the Airbnb host who appears to be the owner of a property in Amelia Island. Unfortunately, they did not anticipate the inclement weather, and by Oct. 9, they were greeted by towering waves and heavy rainfall. Over the weekend, the hurricane took 23 lives and destroyed over a million homes.