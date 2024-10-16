Nissan New Charging Partners: Electrify America, Tesla but Supercharger Access Is Only for Ariya EV

Nissan is diversifying its charging experiences for its electric vehicles as it now introduces a new network that will help its drivers and car owners locate thousands of charging stations in the United States. Among its partners are Electrify America and Tesla, but it was revealed by the company that Supercharger access is exclusive to only the Nissan Ariya electric vehicles.

Alongside this new network, Nissan also announced that it is adopting the NACS from Tesla that will have its electric vehicles offer a native port starting next year, for the US and Canada markets.

Nissan Expands Charging Network with Electrify America, Tesla, and MORE

According to the latest press release by Nissan USA, the company introduced its new NISSAN ENERGY Charge Network which takes on multiple partners on its aspirations to expand more of the charging stations which its EVs can access. The company revealed that its EVs will now have access to over 90,000 fast chargers in North America thanks to this latest venture.

Its partners include Electrify America and Tesla, with the Japanese company also revealing that it struck deals with participants including Shell Recharge, ChargePoint, and EVgo that will be available in the future.

Through the MyNISSAN app, users may now access directions to available charging stations, check charger availability, and pay for their charging fees under one "streamlined experience."

Supercharger Access is Exclusive to Nissan Ariya EVs For Now

Alongside this, Nissan also announced that it is adopting Tesla's NACS in the process, and later this year, its Ariya electric vehicles will gain access to the Supercharger network, offering NACS connectors to EV owners. Come next year, Nissan will widen its adoption by integrating NACS ports into its electric vehicles in US and Canadian markets, allowing it to forego the connectors.

It was revealed by Nissan that the LEAF electric vehicle is not yet part of the NISSAN ENERGY Charge Network for now, but they may use the NissanConnect EV and Services app to look up charging stations.

Nissan revealed that it has 16 electrified models that will be available worldwide by the end of the 2026 fiscal year.

Tesla's NACS and Its Industry-Wide Adoption

Last year saw many companies announcing their partnerships with Tesla to adopt its North American Charging Standard (NACS) which slowly made it the leading charging port in the country. Among the earliest were Ford and General Motors, and it was later followed by Volvo which started it for European brands, with other manufacturers joining in to start an industry-wide adoption.

These massive adoptions were followed by different car manufacturers who have operations in the United States, with American brands like Fisker and Rivian, Japanese brands like Honda and Toyota, and more from Europe's automotive companies. One of the main perks of adopting the NACS and partnering with Tesla is the access to the Supercharger network which offers fast-charging capabilities.

Most of the third-party car brands that partnered with Tesla and were given Supercharger access are still using a CCS or other charging port connector that converts them to NACS that allows charging on these stations. Nissan is late in its partnership with Tesla, but it now embarks on this strategic collaboration that expands its charging network, with only Ariya given access to Superchargers.