'God of War' Series Adaptation Starting Over Production, But Will It Be Faithful to Game Franchise?

The much-awaited television series adaptation of Sony and PlayStation's "God of War" has hit a snag in its development as it was revealed that the production is starting over from the beginning in its latest update. It has already been two years since the news was confirmed by Amazon Prime Video which significantly blew up online and amongst fans, redoing everything again to meet certain visions.

Amazon's streaming platform and Amazon Originals production team have been praised for their highly successful video game adaptations to series, and it recently came off its recent triumphs with the "Fallout" show.

'God of War' Series Adaptation is Making a Fresh Start

A new report from Variety bore bad news to fans who are awaiting the iconic series adaptation of "God of War" as the current production of the upcoming show is starting over from scratch in its latest update. The latest development on the game's series adaptation saw three key people leave behind the project, with showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins, alongside other executive producers, Hawk Ostby and Mark Fergus.

Because of this, Amazon and Sony are starting from the beginning of development where they will look for new showrunners and scriptwriters to work on the project and deliver on their promises for 'God of War's" series adaptation.

It was previously revealed by Amazon from two years ago that it picked up the renowned PlayStation franchise and transformed it into a live-action series based on the game's 2018 revamp which won The Game Awards' Game of the Year award.

Amazon, Sony Wants a New Creative Direction

The report further dove into what happened during the two-year stretch since it was announced to the public, and Variety regarded that Amazon and Sony Pictures Television had another creative direction in mind for the adaptation. It was revealed that the showrunners previously submitted several versions of the script which Amazon and Sony were not fond of.

Despite these massive changes, key persons from PlayStation, Sony Sta. Monica, and Vertigo are still on board the series.

PlayStation's 'God of War' Franchise

Fans are craving for more of PlayStation's top franchise that centers on ancient mythology, especially as it is coming from the iconic release of 'God of War: Ragnarok" which saw critical acclaim and a following until the present. The game picks up where it left off with the franchise revamp where Kratos immersed himself in Norse mythology, leaving behind his Greek origins.

Sadly, this franchise reboot from Sony previously revealed that this Norse series will only deliver two games to the franchise in previous claims from Sony Santa Monica, which will not follow the trilogy format. The team revealed that while they considered creating a second game which will ultimately be followed by "Ragnarok," they felt that this will only prolong or stretch the series which may take a turn for the worse.

The "Ragnarok" release pays homage to the Norse mythology's belief which detailed the end of worlds, as well as its gods perishing from an otherworldly threat, ending the two-game series on a high note. However, the franchise is now stepping away from its games development and focusing on the series adaptation, and despite restarting from scratch, the intention is still there to bring "God of War" in a different entertainment format.