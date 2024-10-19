Sam Altman's Worldcoin Rebrand Now Calls It 'World,' Brings New Orb for Crypto Project

The cryptocurrency project from Sam Altman got a rebrand, as it will no longer be called 'Worldcoin' but simply,"World," which brings an entirely new focus to its iris-scanning project with a new verification scheme. World also introduced its latest 'Orb' human verification device that promises more powerful capabilities in authenticating identities and uniqueness.

One of the main focuses of World and its new orb are not just its significant upgrades which make its network more powerful, but also promises a secure and anonymous experience for its users.

Sam Altman's Worldcoin Now Rebrands to 'World'

The team over at Worldcoin announced their latest rebrand which now claims that they should be called 'World,' and this latest name change comes alongside their aspirations towards a future where its technology will be adopted in the industry. This is because the company also launched its new and improved 'Orb' device which will be used for its human verification systems.

Registered users under the company will now get a new World ID, its proprietary account system under its service, and it is still guaranteeing a share of the Worldcoin (WLD) cryptocurrency in the market.

World's New Orb is Here for Human Verification

The world's latest rebrand also introduces its new human verification device known as Orb which brings a smaller but more efficient device compared to its previous releases. The new Orb is powered by NVIDIA's Jetson processor which promises far more advanced technologies than its past-gen hardware, claiming that this offers five times more AI performance.

The new orb is also sleeker compared to the initial versions, and it can fit into one's hands easily, unlike the bulky ones from before. This simplified design, alongside its latest rebrand, is looking to make Orb available to more users around the globe, integrating its human verification system into everyday processes.

It also promises increased scalability and transparency to users, as well as guaranteeing that using it will be secure and anonymous. The company said that the next-gen Orb will delete the photos of eye scans on the device after sending it to one's linked smartphone, ensuring that it does not keep records for privacy.

Worldcoin and its Infamous Processes

Three years ago, before OpenAI brought forth its revolutionary generative artificial intelligence, ChatGPT, Sam Altman co-started another venture in the tech world alongside two other executives, with Worldcoin. The company's main focus is to gather a network of eyeball scans in the world which will help reinforce security measures in different systems, and their pilot program offers cryptocurrency in exchange.

The company launched a massive craze worldwide where users were willing to share their iris scans to the program and receive cryptocurrency in exchange, with Kenya famously suspending it as chaos erupted in the country. After its promising start, Worldcoin met significant complaints about its privacy measures and practices, with many government authorities placing a ban on Altman and Co.'s technology.

At present, Worldcoin is still facing these issues among regulatory agencies where they are either under review or temporarily banned while awaiting the legal processes for their technology to continue collecting eyeball scans or not. Despite all the drama, Altman and Worldcoin are looking to push their iris-scanning technology to the globe, now rebranding as 'World' alongside its latest Orb.