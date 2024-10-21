India Set to Ban Laptop Imports? Major Tech Giants Like Apple Could Be Forced to Go Local

According to reports, the Indian government is planning to limit the importation of laptops and other personal gadgets in order to boost local manufacturing.

Two unnamed sources said that new import restrictions are intended as pressure on the biggest global tech giants, such as Apple, to manufacture their products there. The move could also bring in cost-cutting for its production, among others, and help fuel the local economy. If it is allowed, it might decimate an industry that generates anywhere from $8 billion to $10 billion annually.

Why India Wants to Limit Laptop Imports?

As quoted by Reuters, the policy is mainly targeted at curbing foreign imports and boosting India's manufacturing sector. With its plan to force companies to make it here, the government hopes to invite employment, intensify economic activity, and develop India's tech infrastructure. This will be a huge step for the vision of India as the world's next manufacturing hub.

It is actually not the first time the Indian government has attempted to cap laptop importation. In 2022, the administration again issued a notice—but this time backed down in the face of intense opposition from top technology companies and strenuous lobbying from the U.S.

To placate the industry, the Indian government unveiled an annual free import authorization on laptops and tablets, which took effect in November 2023. This will oblige companies to report the volume and value of their imports and thus, available data the government can use in monitoring the industry.

The New Import Curb: What's Next?

The new rules under the import management system are almost about to be over, and the Indian government may continue with new rules. These will force companies to set up local units to produce. However, ahead of its finalization, the government will consult the relevant industry bodies and tech companies in line with concerns over potential delays.

At this juncture, importing hardware into the market, for instance, laptops and tablets, is still within its scope but just in case companies register their imports through an automated online system. If this proposed policy were to kick in, it would further restrict the number of devices able to be imported, causing added concerns over the availability and pricing of foreign-made tech products sold in India.

How Indians React to New Policy

Social media has mixed reactions to this possible policy shift. Some users expressed anger on social media. In a sarcastic remark, one netizen said, "Here come the Dhandobooks at double the cost and half the abilities," interpreting that the locality's alternatives may be of lower quality. Another joked that it may be "Jio laptops." Others joked that one might soon see "Patanjali laptops."

According to Mashable, the critics term such import restrictions will lead to high and inferior products for Indian buyers. "In the name of Indianization, customers will get shoddy and expensive products," said one user.

Many comments also likened the era of India before liberalization when the control of the government seems to have unnecessarily suppressed the growth of this economy.

Soon Indian Market will be flooded with this laptop 👇https://t.co/HGPZyzzGzD — Neetu Khandelwal (@T_Investor_) October 19, 2024

One user said that India is back once again to the license-raj era while commenting on the fear that such restrictions would hurt consumers as well as the tech industry.

If you have to limit imports, that means your domestic production is not good enough. 🤷🏼‍♂️



Laptops are not agricultural products, the people deserve the best. — Vineeth Naik 🇮🇳 (@vineeth_naik) October 19, 2024

Will India's Plan Work?

The intentions of the government are clear on having more local manufacturing, but much concern has been raised over how this policy will actually affect the availability, quality, and cost of laptops and other gadgets.

Given that the impetus is being provided to set up production units here, this can indeed encourage global tech giants to do so but may push up costs in the short term for consumers.

As industry consultations continue, it will be intriguing to see how these measures pan out either in strengthening India's stand in global tech manufacturing or choking consumer access to new technologies.